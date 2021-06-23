Cancel
Public Health

153 healthcare workers quit, resign over hospital’s vaccine requirement

By Seth Lemon
More than 150 healthcare workers who refused to comply with a Houston hospital’s vaccine requirement have been fired or resigned. The wave of departures follows a judge’s ruling to maintain the policy.

