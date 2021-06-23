Chiefs defensive end accused of having submachine gun in car

© Getty

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night for having a submachine gun in his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

LAPD spokesperson Meghan Aguliar told The Hill that authorities pulled over Clark on Sunday night for a traffic violation when an officer discovered an “Uzi” sticking out of a bag in the vehicle.

Clark was then arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, Aguilar said.

Aguilar added that Clark was booked in the Los Angeles County jail and was released Monday afternoon on bail of $35,000 dollars.

Clark, a two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion has had several run-ins with the law including a 2014 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence which led to his removal from the University of Michigan football team, according to the Associated Press.

This comes after former assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was arrested and charged with felony DWI in February following a crash that severely injured a young girl.

Reid, 36, has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The Hill has reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL for comment.