Germany In Rainbow Colours As Hungary LGBTQ Row Heats Up

International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany put on a show of colour on Wednesday in defiance of UEFA's refusal to light Munich's Euro 2020 stadium in rainbow hues, as a political row over Hungary's anti-LGBTQ law escalated. As tensions soared on and off the pitch, EU leaders and Hungary traded barbs over the new law...

www.ibtimes.com
BMW
UEFA
UEFAThe Independent

Euro 2020: Munich mayor wants rainbow-coloured stadium for game with Hungary

Hungary may play its final group game at the European Championship in a stadium lit up in rainbow colors. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter said Sunday he was going to write to UEFA to ask for permission for Germany’s stadium to be lit up with the colors as a sign against homophobia and intolerance when the team plays Hungary on Wednesday.
UEFAPublic Radio International PRI

UEFA declines Munich request for rainbow lights to support Hungary’s LGBTQ community

Soccer's European Championship is underway. But off the field, tournament organizers UEFA are making even bigger headlines. UEFA has declined the Munich city council’s request to have its stadium lit up in rainbow colors for Germany’s final game against Hungary this week. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter made the request to protest an anti-LGBTQ law recently passed by Hungarian lawmakers. Host Marco Werman speaks with Luca Dudits of the Háttér Society in Budapest, Hungary.
UEFABBC

Euro 2020: Uefa declines request to light up Allianz Arena in rainbow colours

Uefa has declined a request to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours before Germany's Euro 2020 match against Hungary on Wednesday. Munich mayor Dieter Reiter made the request in protest against a new law in Hungary that bans the sharing of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change to under-18s.
UEFACBS Sports

Euro 2020: UEFA rejects Allianz Arena rainbow request for Germany vs. Hungary match

UEFA have rejected a request to illuminate the Allianz Arena in Munich with rainbow colors for Germany's 2020 UEFA European Championship clash with Hungary on Wednesday. Europe's leading soccer organization cited the explicitly political motivation for the idea proposed by the Munich council in its decision. "Racism, homophobia, sexism, and...
UEFAThe Independent

More than a game: Orban to miss Hungary match in Germany after LGBT+ row

Hungary’s football-mad prime minister Viktor Orban will not travel to Munich this evening to watch his country’s vital Euros game against Germany following a row over LGBT+ rights. Mr Orban was thought to be travelling to Munich for Wednesday evening’s game but the contest has suddenly become more than a...
UEFAThe Guardian

Goretzka sets up Germany v England last-16 tie after Hungary threaten shock

On the one hand Gareth Southgate may feel gratified but, on the other, he might detect significant cause for concern. Surely Germany will be better than this when they face England at Wembley on Tuesday, an outcome that for most of a chaotic night seemed beyond them, and if they are not then those Euro 96 ghosts will probably be banished at last. They were six minutes from finishing bottom of Group F and this result was an affront to a dogged, clever Hungary side who came close to completing a shock for the ages.
The Independent

Germany vs Hungary confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture tonight

Hungary came into Euro 2020 knowing they had next to no chance of qualifying from Group F as they prepared to face Portugal, France and Germany.But with just one round of fixtures left to play, Marco Rossi’s side still have a slim chance of reaching the second round.That hope is a result of their 1-1 draw with world champions France on Saturday in what was a superb performance in front of a wonderful capacity crowd at the Puskas Arena.Now though, they must go on the road to Munich and beat the Germans in their own backyard for only the second...
Politicskelo.com

France expects sanctions against Hungary over anti-LGBT law -minister

PARIS (Reuters) – French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday he expected a form of sanctions against Hungary over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law. Beaune also said he was not in favour of kicking Hungary out of the European Union, reiterating earlier comments to this effect from French President Emmanuel Macron.
Politicswcn247.com

European Union braces for Slovenia's unorthodox presidency

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia takes over the European Union presidency with its Prime Minister Janez Jansa in the focus because of his squabbles with Brussels, alliance with populist Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and increasingly autocratic policies. All of these are casting doubt on the small country’s credibility to lead the 27-nation bloc. Although the rotating six-month EU Council presidency, which Slovenia assumes from Portugal on Thursday, is mostly bureaucratic and to an extent symbolic, it comes amid the bloc’s painful post-COVID-19 recovery, the stalled EU enlargement process and concerns that the leadership role could be used by the government to further obstruct media freedoms in Slovenia and elsewhere in Europe.
Economywcn247.com

Infrastructure, low tax are priority for V4 leader Hungary

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that investment and developing infrastructure facilitated by low tax are the main goals for his government as it takes the annual rotating leadership of the Visegrad Group in central Europe on July 1. Orban also spoke out Wednesday against any European plans for relocating migrants and said Hungary was expecting “respect” rather than lessons from other members of the 27-nation European Union for its contribution to the club’s growth. Orban was speaking in Katowice, southern Poland, at a meeting concluding Poland’s presidency of the Visegrad Group, or V4. It's now going to be taken over by Hungary. The prime ministers of the two other members, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, also attended the meeting.
PoliticsWSIL TV

EU chair Slovenia to stay on liberal course, president says

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s president Borut Pahor has rejected in an interview with the AP that the increasingly autocratic policies of the country’s government could hurt its upcoming European Union presidency, saying the small Alpine state will stay on its traditional liberal course. Slovenia on Thursday takes over the EU Council presidency with its Prime Minister Janez Jansa in the focus because of his squabbles with Brussels, close alliance with populist Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and a crackdown on domestic media which cast doubt on the country’s credibility to lead the 27-nation bloc. Pahor said one of Slovenia’s main presidency tasks will be the quicker EU accession of the Western Balkan states — Serbia, Bosnia, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Kosovo.
POTUSUS News and World Report

East-West Rift Over Values as Slovenia Assumes EU's Presidency

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Amid high tension between east and west over democratic values, the European Union's presidency passes on Thursday to Slovenia, led by a nationalist who has a history of crossing swords with the EU executive in debates over democracy. Prime Minister Janez Jansa, an admirer of former U.S....
SocietyThe Independent

Colombian buildings lit up in rainbow colours to celebrate Pride

Iconic buildings in Colombia are glowing in the colours of the rainbow as part of the global Pride Month celebrations. The Movistar Arena and the Colpatria tower in the country’s capital Bogota are seen lit up in the video. “For me it is very gratifying to be able to go...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Members of European Parliament write to EU leaders

Brussels [Belgium], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the first anniversary of Hong Kong's national security law, members of the European Parliament wrote a joint letter to top EU leaders, demanding action against the Chinese authorities for the imposition of a legislation law that "destroyed" the 'One country, two systems'.