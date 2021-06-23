Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlinville, IL

Blackburn Announces Four-year Program To Increase Opportunities For Students With Diverse Abilities

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newly Expanded "Blackburn and Beyond" will Launch in Fall 2021 CARLINVILLE — As a part of an ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Blackburn College is announcing an expansion of its “Blackburn and Beyond” program to provide inclusive post-secondary opportunities for young adults with diverse learning abilities. The program was recently approved by the U.S. Department of Education as a comprehensive transition postsecondary program (CTP) and will be one o Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
Community Policy
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Education
City
Carlinville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Blackburn College#Ctp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Awards Nearly $95 Million To Equity-focused Healthcare Collaboratives Across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker today announced $94.3 million will be awarded in the state’s inaugural round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding. The Department of Healthcare and Family Services will administer the awards to eight innovative partnerships across the state with the goal of reorienting healthcare in Illinois to reduce healthcare inequities, improve health outcomes, address social determinants of health, and remedy persistent difficulty for underserved Continue Reading
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Bost Introduces Bill To Connect Student Veterans With Vet Center Resources

WASHINGTON, D.C . – U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Dr. Greg Murphy (R-NC) today introduced the Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act. The legislation expands access to counseling and peer support services for student veterans enrolled in a VA education program. “Transitioning out of the military and going back to school can be stressful,” said Bost. “That’s why I am proud to introduce the Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Continue Reading
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Bost Announces $5.7 Million In Head Start Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced over $5.7 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants for Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Mt. Vernon City Schools. These grants will be used to support Head Start programs that promote early learning for income eligible families with preschool age children in Jackson, Williamson, and Jefferson counties. “As a father and grandfather, I know how critical the early years of our children’ Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces $54 Million Investment In Increased Rates For In-Home Care Providers

SPRINGFIELD – Amidst the worst pandemic in a century, the Pritzker administration today announced increased rates of pay for eligible in-home care providers. Made possible by funding from Governor Pritzker’s FY 21 and 22 budgets, this $54 million investment will strengthen the social safety net in the state. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) and Department of Human Services (DHS) will issue a bonus payment for services rendered by eligible providers between January 1 and Continue Reading
Champaign, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Granting Student Athletes Ability To Sign Endorsement Deals

CHAMPAIGN – Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 2338, the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act, into law, making Illinois a national leader in granting student-athletes the ability to sign individual endorsement deals while enrolled at a college or university. The innovative legislation will grant student athletes control over their name, image, likeness, or voice for the first time, undoing the antiquated practice of banning students from earning money despite the hours they commit Continue Reading
PoliticsPosted by
RiverBender.com

FCC Announces Release Of Regional Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Data

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021—FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced today the agency will begin releasing more detailed Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment figures to inform its current awareness efforts and empower its outreach partners with targeted outreach campaigns. Since mid-May, the agency enrolled over 3 million households into the broadband subsidy program and the new data will show enrolled households in three-digit Zip code areas. “From the beginning, we kne Continue Reading