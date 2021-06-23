Authority Zero Announce “Ollie Ollie Oxen Free” North American Tour
Authority Zero have just announced dates for their Ollie Ollie Oxen Free North American Tour, which kicks off this Fall. The tour begins on October 29 in Yuma, AZ, and runs through February 5th. The band will be out in support of their 8th studio LP, the recently released Ollie Ollie Oxen Free. No tour dates in the Northeast (just yet) but the band are playing a lot of Western and Southern states at least. Their new album is pretty awesome so check that out and see them live too!www.readjunk.com