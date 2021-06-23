Authority Zero Announce “Ollie Ollie Oxen Free” North American Tour

With a new album set to release July 30 and a forthcoming appearance kicking off the 2021 KPBS Summer Music Series, I am in full Jelani Aryeh hype mode. So is the rest of the world, according to 1.2 million monthly streams on Spotify. Aryeh, who identifies as Filipino/African-American, grew up in the inland suburbs, and an indistinct sense of being stifled by this suburban sensibility runs beneath the surface of some of his music. The latest single, "Overexposed," is chock full of honest, questioning lyrics like the repeating first line, "Why do I do the things I do?" Sonically, rich textures and layered vocals evoke acts like Frou Frou, but Aryeh's originality shines through. There's yearning, there's hope and there's also a ton of resignation — it's a type of wisdom beyond Aryeh's relative youth.