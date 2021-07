Riding a six-game unbeaten streak that head coach Adrian Heath attributes to “a steely resolve not to get beat” it is hard to imagine Minnesota United’s game tonight against the San Jose Earthquakes as a must-win. But currently sitting in 10th place and arriving at Allianz Field without a win in their last seven, and now without a general manager after Jesse Fioranelli was fired mid-week, San Jose comes into the night reeling. These are the games that good teams, at home, should win; anything less than three points for the Loons will be a disappointment.