Iberia Performing Arts League to host "A Spark to Light the Dark" fundraiser

This Saturday, the Iberia Performing Arts League will present a cabaret fundraiser at the Essannee Theater.

The variety karaoke event, called "A Spark to Light the Dark," begins at 7:30 pm on June 26.

The evening will be the first musical performance at the theater in over 15 months due to the pandemic. Performing Arts League members will bring back songs from show favorites like Les Miserables, Wicked, Little Shop, Shrek, Hunchback, Waitress, and Rent.

A cocktail hour will precede the show.

Tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased online at ipaltheater.com .

