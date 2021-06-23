Keep on Smiling: Canada ties for 1st place in global customer service study in the Smile category with data contributed by Intouch Insight

We’ve been living in a COVID world for more than 18 months now. At the outset of the pandemic, government agencies and health authorities scrambled to inform people on how to identify symptoms of the virus. But as the virus has evolved, it seems the most common symptoms have changed too. Emerging data suggest people infected with the Delta variant — the variant behind most of Australia’s current cases and highly prevalent around the world — are experiencing symptoms different to those we commonly associated with COVID earlier in the pandemic. ...