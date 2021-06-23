Santa Barbara Housing Authority Receives $10 Million for Affordable Housing for Special Needs Residents
The California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC) allocated $10,301,010 million in Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to a local project to be developed by the Housing Authority City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) through its instrumentality non-profit, Santa Barbara Affordable Housing Group (SBAHG). The new housing will be constructed for those with special needs including the homeless. Total development costs are estimated at $17.6 million.www.edhat.com