Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

This ‘Posh Porch Pirate’ is Still on the Loose in Texas

By Aaron Savage
Posted by 
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hate is a strong word, but you know what? I'm gonna use it. I do. I really, really do. Sorry, but there's something so scummy about casually walking up to someone's home in broad daylight and carting off their package. I've had it happen to me too many times, and while it's not the end of the world if my new SD card or PlayStation controller gets nabbed, it's a serious problem when my mother's medical supplies get yoinked by some scumbag.

classicrock961.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Southlake, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Southlake, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Pirates#Posh#Playstation#Texas Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Top Ten Texas Foods To Challenge Northerners In An Eating Contest

New York Hot Dog Eating Contest. Hmph. Okay sure, New York had some hot news over the weekend. Seems like the famous Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest broke world records, thanks to Joey "Jaws" Chesnut who ate, get this...76 hot dogs in ten minutes. Okay fine, that is quite a feat. And ya hot dog eating contests are hot in the Big Apple, but you know what New York? Everything is HOT in Texas!
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

24 Ways for Tyler Teenagers to Make Money This Summer

If you're a parent in East Texas right now you're probably hearing one of two things right now. Either "I'm bored" or "can I have some money". Those are and always will be the things that teenagers love to complain about regarding the summertime. Luckily, for adults we have the Townsquare Media East Texas Virtual Job Fair. But as I saw in the Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves, and Recommendations group online, there are lots of businesses and opportunities for hard-working teens in our area to make some money as well.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Legend Terry Funk Reportedly in Poor Health & In Assisted Living Facility

There's no two ways about it: Terry Funk is a living legend. Whether you know him as an actor (he had pretty large parts in Road House and Paradise Alley, among others) or as a pro wrestler, Funk was a global superstar and a legend in the State of Texas. You may have not known his name, but you definitely knew his face. And, sadly, it sounds like the former owner of the Double Cross Ranch in Amarillo Texas is facing some serious health issues.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

28 Teen Girls Have Gone Missing This Month in Texas

Whenever there are active Amber Alerts across the state of Texas, we hear about them everywhere. Not only would we tell you, but chances are you'd get a push notification on your phone (iPhone users know this firsthand), you'd see the announcement off I-20 on the TxDOT message boards, and you'd for sure see a child's face plastered all over social media. Amber Alerts help bring missing and endangered children home. But not all missing children in Texas are at the center of these alerts - but they still aren't home.
Longview, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

The Hunt is Over: Treasure Has Been Found in Longview

Adventurers were treated to a real life treasure hunt in Texas today, and some cunning sleuths cashed in!. The Gregg Country Historical Museum threw down the gauntlet for treasure seekers on Tuesday. They left a trail of clues that lead to a real treasure containing lots of valuable and shiny things. According to their Facebook post, the grand prize is bursting with rings, necklaces, 30 semi-precious stones, and more.
LifestylePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

You’re Gonna Love These Ten Texas Air B&Bs

Well ya, duh, we've been cooped up for over a year! There are so many places to see in Texas that the destinations are truly endless for a state as great as ours, but what about making the adventure less about what you'll do when you get there and more about where you'll stay when you do?

Comments / 0

Community Policy