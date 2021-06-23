Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Cat-borne parasite Toxoplasma induces fatally bold behavior in hyena cubs

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Best known for its presence in house cats and a tendency to infect and alter the behaviors of rodents and humans, the parasite Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) is also associated with bold behavior among wild hyena cubs and risk of death during interactions with lions, finds new research from the University of Colorado Boulder.

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Hyenas#Parasite#Hyena Cubs#Nature Communications#Lions#The Mara Hyena Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Toxoplasmosis: The Cat Poop Parasite That's Probably in Your Brain

If you're a crazy cat person (or just one of those weird, "Aww, you're cute, now leave me alone," people), you have likely contracted a parasite and you didn't even notice it. In fact, an estimated 40 to 60 million people in the US alone and more than two billion people world-wide are believed to be infected. The parasite, Toxoplasma gondii, is usually transmitted through raw meat containing T. gondii cysts, or water containing oocysts from feline feces — cat poo. The disease it causes, toxoplasmosis, can be very dangerous. Let's look at what this dastardly parasite is and how it affects both humans and our feline friends.
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

Mind-controlling parasite makes hyena cubs more reckless around lions

The parasite that causes toxoplasmosis could play a bigger role in animal behavior than we thought, according to a first-of-its-kind study in Kenya. As adults, they’re Africa’s most successful predators. But as cubs, spotted hyenas are a favorite snack for lions. For that reason, hyena cubs usually steer clear of the big cats, spending most of their time near their parents’ dens.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Deadly Dog-to-Human Parasite Lands In North America

Dogs are susceptible to many different types of parasites. Most they keep to themselves. However, a new parasite can be transferred from dogs to humans. Pet owners are pretty diligent about treating their pets for parasites, using products like Frontline monthly to treat ticks, fleas, and heartworm. Often, dog parasites can be transferred from dog to dog, but not usually from dog to human. However, researchers recently released data with the discovery of a new zoonotic disease that is caused by tapeworms, a parasite that your pooch can give to you.
Animalsinsideedition.com

Jumping Worms Spreading Through North America, Ecologist Suggests a Kitchen Ingredient to Get Rid of Them

Earthworms are good for the soil, but so-called jumping worms, an invasive species from Asia, can devastate gardens and forests, and they are spreading across North America. “They're found in 37 states, as far as we know now, as well as Ontario.” says Brad Herrick, ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. “ ...[I]f you get a bunch of jumping worms together, they'll probably be able to get off the ground, maybe an inch. So, not very high, but an inch is pretty high for a little jumping worm, [but] it's when you have a lot of them in one area, it's pretty creepy.”
ScienceScience Daily

Preventing the break-in of the toxoplasmosis parasite

Specific types of enzymes named kinases are key regulators of a wide range of basic biological processes. "These enzymes modify proteins by adding or removing phosphate groups that, like a switch, turn cellular functions on or off as needed," explains Oscar Vadas, a lecturer in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine at UNIGE Faculty of Medicine, a specialist in protein biochemistry and co-author of this study. "Kinases are great targets for drug development because, on the one hand, they are relatively easy to inhibit and, on the other hand, they are involved in many pathologies. They are therefore the subject of intense research." Identifying a kinase essential to the survival of a pathogen would thus pave the way for the development of new therapies.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Cryo-EM structure of cortical microtubules from human parasite Toxoplasma gondii identifies their microtubule inner proteins

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23351-1, published online 24 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author L. David Sibley, which was incorrectly given as David L. Sibley. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
IndustryAG Week

Parasite prevention is important in small ruminants

Parasite prevention is an important aspect to a farmer and rancher’s health management plan for their herd. For small ruminants, such as goats and sheep, parasite prevention is vital for their overall health. “Parasites become an extremely challenging issue for small ruminants. Particularly during the summer, as those animals are...
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

Avian Brood Parasites Are About to Have Their Adaptability Tested

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Imagine it’s spring in the year 2048. A Common Cuckoo returns from Africa to her breeding grounds in Europe, just as her ancestors have for thousands of years—except that lately the species has arrived earlier. When the cuckoo, which depends on other birds to rear her young, finds a mate and then searches for a “host” nest to sneak her eggs into, she is out of luck: The potential foster parents arrived even earlier and it’s too late for her to invade their nest. Climate change has rescheduled both the host’s and the parasite’s breeding dates, and the two are no longer in sync.
Worldfoodsafetynews.com

Toxoplasma gondii tops risk ranking list in Norway

Toxoplasma gondii is at the top of a risk ranking report of 20 pathogens in Norway. It was followed by Campylobacter, Echinococcus multilocularis, enterohaemorrhagic E. coli (EHEC), Listeria monocytogenes, and non-typhoidal Salmonella, according to the Norwegian Scientific Committee for Food and Environment (VKM). The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) commissioned...
AnimalsThe Sanford Herald

LETTER: Parasites a danger to pets

The top reason pet owners visit the veterinarian is their animal’s itchy skin, and fleas and ticks are often the culprit. These pests are more than a nuisance; they can infest your home and transmit serious diseases to humans, including Lyme disease. Unfortunately, parasites are spreading more quickly due to...
Newport News, VARichmond.com

Study: Parasite devastated Chesapeake Bay oysters in 1980s

NEWPORT NEWS — Viruses aren’t the only sources of disease that evolve quickly — the rapid evolution of a one-celled organism might explain a disease that devastated bay shellfish in the 1980s and is still a major challenge, a new study finds. The study, published in Scientific Reports, a peer-reviewed...
WildlifeScience Daily

Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants -- plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth -- are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.
WildlifeEurekAlert

New fossil sheds light on the evolution of how dinosaurs breathed

An international team of scientists has used high-powered X-rays at the European Synchrotron, the ESRF, to show how an extinct South African 200-million-year-old dinosaur, Heterodontosaurus tucki, breathed. The study is published in eLife on 6 July 2021. In 2016, scientists from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the...
ScienceScience Daily

Breakthrough in tissue engineering as 'shape memory' supports tissue growth

Research published today has demonstrated the viability of 3D-printed tissue scaffolds that harmlessly degrade while promoting tissue regeneration following implantation. The scaffolds showed highly promising tissue-healing performance, including the ability to support cell migration, the 'ingrowth' of tissues, and revascularisation (blood vessel growth). Professor Andrew Dove, from the University of...
WildlifeCleanTechnica

New Tools to Map Genetic Data Improve Marine Protection

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. Maps help us make sense of the world. They reveal patterns and relationships and bring together different kinds of information in an easily understandable format. In a new scientific paper, my coauthors and I present a “geospatial genetics” approach to mapping genetic data so it can more readily support marine protection efforts.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
AnimalsIFLScience

Rare Adorable Black Jaguar Cub Born At Big Cat Sanctuary In UK

The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, UK, was delivered a mini bundle of joy recently when its resident jaguar Keira gave birth to a cub. The little cub, however, came with a big surprise, being entirely black. While all-black jaguars aren’t unheard of, they are rare, making this birth – which is a boon to the species as a whole – all the more special.

Comments / 0

Community Policy