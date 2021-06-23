After Fireworks Cleanup, Community For Women Bingo & More…

The Angel Foundation FL Announces New Appointments. The Angel Foundation FL is proud to announce that after serving as the executive director since 2014, Liz Brewer has been appointed to chief executive officer. In addition, Ericka White, pastor of OneChurch, has been appointed president; Gary Searls, chief financial officer of Brandon Regional Hospital, has been appointed as treasurer; Julie Dahl will continue in her second term as secretary; and Shannon Keil will continue to serve on the board of directors as past president.