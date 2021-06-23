Shah on vaccination sweepstakes: 'There will not be a giant machine with swelling ping pong balls. I tried.'

Apex Legends returns to its roots today as it debuts its Genesis Collection Event. The battle royale game has enjoyed massive success and wants to revisit its origins. From June 29 to July 13, players can experience a blast from the past with the original King’s Canyon and World’s Edge maps, experience Skull Town as an Arenas map, and have a chance to earn cosmetics that play to the characters’ different backgrounds. There are daily challenges that stack on top of the Battle Pass, stretch challenges that lead to badges, and a set of 24 new, limited-time cosmetics. If all 24 event cosmetics are unlocked, players will earn the Revenant Heirloom set.