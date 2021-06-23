Cancel
Bill Ackman Makes Case for Universal Music Investment, The Future of Music

By Glenn Peoples
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Pershing Square Capital founder Bill Ackman, an investment in Universal Music Group was “love at first sight.”. That’s what he told shareholders in the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) he oversees on Wednesday morning (June 23) during a two-hours presentation detailing the company’s recent investment in Universal Music Group (UMG). “This is an incredibly iconic, super durable business” that in 50 or 100 years will be “very high up on that list of great companies,” he proclaimed.

www.billboard.com
