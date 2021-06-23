Bill Ackman Makes Case for Universal Music Investment, The Future of Music

Snap and Universal Music Group have partnered to expand the music catalogue on the video platform in a multiyear global deal. With this agreement, Snapchat users will be to use UMG’s entire catalogue of recorded music and content in its Sounds and augmented reality Lenses tools. Recently, the two companies have partnered around new releases with artists including Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Benee. Other musicians, from Zedd to Post Malone, have also used the Lens Studio to push their content.