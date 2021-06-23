Cancel
Watch The Tesla Model S Plaid Race Up Pikes Peak

By Jake Lingeman
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
Randy Pobst is headed back to the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. He'll be shoeing for Unplugged Performance and its latest Tesla Model S Plaid race car. Last year Pobst scarily went off the course, but thankfully not off the mountain in 2020's prepped Model 3 racer. Today, we get to watch him practice, sirens blaring to let spectators know a car is coming.

#Pikes Peak#Unplugged Performance#Tesla Model S Plaid#Yokohama Advan
The 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado proved to be much kinder to Randy Pobst, Unplugged Performance, and Tesla than the 2020 race. This year was the second time Randy Pobst teamed up with Unplugged Performance to set a new record in the Exhibition Class, this time in a Tesla Model S Plaid. Even though they won, they failed to set a new record. Due to inclement weather, the course had to be shortened by three miles. There are some speculative times out there, but we simply won't know until Randy and his Tesla make it all the way up the hill. Next year will be the 100th running and a nice opportunity to break a record.