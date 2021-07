At the beginning of this offseason, the Green Bay Packers were expected to be deep into the playoffs and Super Bowl hopefuls once again. Just when we thought that top brass in Packersville would get the League MVP what he needed to get past the NFC Championship Game, they go ahead and do … not do that. They wait until the 3rd round to get him a target. So, now we have a 3rd round rookie coming in … that’s a real game-changer for the offense.