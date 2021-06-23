There's more of the same, and a lot more, in 'F9: The Fast Saga'

It’s been a long time coming, but the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, is finally hitting theaters this month and the cast and creators couldn’t be more excited to share the series’ biggest entry yet. (Yes, it’s true: They go to space.) But how do they feel about the Furious story wrapping up with the upcoming 10th and final film? Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak sat down with a bunch of the main players – stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Helen Mirren, and director Justin Lin – to reflect on endings…and potential new beginnings. Plus: The Fast family talks a potential Jurassic World/Fast and Furious crossover, finally delivering #JusticeForHan, how they plan to top themselves in the next film, and what really goes on at their infamous and epic cast dinners.