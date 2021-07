With the 34th pick in the NFL draft, the New York Jets selected Elijah Moore and paired him with their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets set out to revamp their team and they did it in a big way through the draft. Moore broke the Ole Miss record for receptions with 86 in 2020 on his way to All-American honors, All-SEC honors, and Biletnikoff Award finalist honors. Ole Miss has become a sort of wide receiver factory as of late boasting three wide receivers being drafted in round two in the last three years. As we all know, DK Metcalf and AJ Brown are certified studs, so will Moore be able to have the same success at the NFL level?