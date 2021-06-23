Cancel
Veja’s New Running Club Centers Sustainability and Community

By Liana Satenstei n
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 8 days ago
Veja, a footwear brand that prides itself on uber sustainability, has launched a running sneaker, the Marlin. While you’ve probably seen their casual sneakers on the likes of Kate Middleton and Emily Ratajkowksi, their running shoes are fit for hardcore pavement-stomping. The footwear follows the Veja ethos of all-things eco-friendly, made of 62% bio-based and recycled materials (recycled plastic bottles, sugar cane, banana oil, natural latex, rice waste, and Amazonian rubber). Running in them feels similar to running on a cloud. The company launched the shoe along with a New York City run club. Every other week, the group meets and runs a modest 5K along with circuit training. The club—available to anyone who signs up through Veja (runningclub.nyc@veja.fr) and Strava—is divided into six groups, with each accompanied by a trainer. The run starts at the Veja store in Soho, then goes down Mulberry Street to the West Side Highway, before looping back.

