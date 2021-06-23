Veja’s New Running Club Centers Sustainability and Community

Speaking at his usual million-miles-a-minute pace, Glenn Martens reported that, actually, for the first time in forever this was a slow Y/Project collection “in that we have had six months to develop it, which is great. Because it’s meant that we’ve been able to go much deeper, across categories… and this is the big story of the collection for me,” he said. “Because of course we are not the type of brand that will ever sell that kind of ‘This season I flew to Hawaii and was inspired by’ narrative, anyway.” Putting aside the thought that a Ha-Y/Project collection could be kind of great, you could see what Martens was getting at in a series of typically fiendishly ingenious innovations that ran across the collection.