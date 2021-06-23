Letter: RIP, Tom Fink

A recent Letter to the Editor concerning the contested Select Board race in Rye encouraged residents to vote for the appointed incumbent because she is a woman. The Select Woman appears to have been chosen by her two male counterparts because she is in lock step with them – not because they were looking for a woman’s perspective. She is well known to them, and they could be sure that she would support the Select Board members’ plan to skirt a town vote and demolish the historic Parsonage. When appointed, she joined them in enthusiastically endorsing the concept of redeveloping this centrally located property into a privately owned apartment building.