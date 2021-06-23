Cancel
Politics

Letter: RIP, Tom Fink

By Andy Warwick
Anchorage Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January of 1971, I was a 28-year-old freshman legislator from Fairbanks when I first met Tom Fink. He was one of the smartest lawmakers in Juneau, and I was a clueless rookie. We both had seats on the House Finance Committee, and I learned immensely from him. Tom had a great sense of humor. He was frequently the butt of good-natured jokes about his prolific family, which he was quite proud of. Tom loved his family, wife Pat, and all 11 kids. I wondered how many committee meetings they had to go through to get the obituary out.

Tom Fink
#Obituary
