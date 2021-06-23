Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT DURING AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING PERIODS FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 possible. * WHERE...Valley and Lower Slopes of Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Custer County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Custer, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Custer; Northern Rosebud; Treasure EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 100 to 106 degrees are forecast for several consecutive days. Temperatures will only cool off to around 70 degrees at night. * WHERE...Treasure, Custer and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of hot temperatures will increase the threat of heat related illnesses for those with prolonged exposure. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected on Saturday.
Custer County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Custer, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Northern Rosebud; Treasure EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 100 to 106 degrees are forecast for several consecutive days. Temperatures will only cool off to around 70 degrees at night. * WHERE...Custer, Treasure and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight MDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...An extended period of hot temperatures will increase the threat of heat related illnesses for those with prolonged outdoor exposure. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 06:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Northwestern Brooks Range; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range. * Through Thursday afternoon * Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue to impact the Western Brooks Range, including the Noatak and Kobuk River basins, through Thursday afternoon. Additional rainfall today of up to 1 inch. * Already saturated soils from rainfall last week combined with steep terrain and the heavy rain will cause rapid rises in smaller streams that drain the Western Brooks Range, possibly leading to localized flooding. Recreators in the area should be aware that water may rise quickly, gravel bars may become inaccessible, and debris flow will increase on these water ways. The larger rivers in the area, including the Noatak, Kobuk, and Colville, will see rises but are expected to remain below bankfull at this time.
Adams County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Slopes Northern Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 06:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Going to a place with air conditioning even for a couple hours can help mitigate heat stress. Consider going to a shopping mall, local library, or community center for relief. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: East Slopes Northern Cascades; Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions combined with limited night time cooling. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat.
Custer County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Custer, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Custer; Northern Rosebud; Treasure EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 100 to 106 degrees are forecast for several consecutive days. Temperatures will only cool off to around 70 degrees at night. * WHERE...Treasure, Custer and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of hot temperatures will increase the threat of heat related illnesses for those with prolonged exposure. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected on Saturday.
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Kingman FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following area, Kingman. * Through this evening. * Occasional showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall, will affect the area this morning through this evening. * The additional rainfall may aggravate ongoing flooding or renew flooding across the area.
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Kingman FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following area, Kingman. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Numerous showers and a few embedded thunderstorms, some of them could produce produce heavy rainfall, will move across the region. * The additional rainfall could cause some flooding problems.
Stevens County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stevens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL STEVENS COUNTY At 1254 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Hugoton, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hugoton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-02 16:57:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Kingman FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following area, Kingman. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Numerous showers and a few embedded thunderstorms, some of them could produce produce heavy rainfall, will move across the region. * The additional rainfall could cause some flooding problems.
Dorchester County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 12:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dorchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DORCHESTER COUNTY At 436 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Agner to near Smithville to near Bridgeville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Dorchester County, including the following locations Galestown, Brookview, East New Market and Eldorado. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 13:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Heavy Rain Threat Continues in Area Mountains Through This Evening .Showers and thunderstorms will develop once again this afternoon as a more monsoon-like pattern gets established. While locally heavy rain is possible areawide, the greatest threat for flash flooding will be over the Sacramento Mountains and the Gila region. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south central New Mexico, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range. * Until midnight MDT tonight * Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely over the Sacramento Mountains, Black Range, and Gila Wilderness this afternoon and evening. Heavy rains are possible across areas where the soil is saturated. As a result any significant rainfall across these areas could lead to additional flash flooding today. * Areas that have already received heavy rainfall will be particularly prone to flash flooding, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 05:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Heavy Rain Threat Continues in Area Mountains Today .Showers and thunderstorms will develop once again this afternoon as a more monsoon-like pattern gets established. The heavy rain threat diminishes over the lowlands, but heavy rain is expected again this afternoon over the mountains where flash flooding will remain a threat. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south central New Mexico, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range. * Through this afternoon * Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely over the Sacramento Mountains, Black Range, and Gila Wilderness this afternoon. Heavy rains are possible across areas where the soil is saturated. As a result any significant rainfall across these areas could lead to additional flash flooding today. * Areas that have already received heavy rainfall will be particularly prone to flash flooding, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.