Brevard County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola, Southern Brevard County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osceola; Southern Brevard County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BREVARD AND NORTHEASTERN OSCEOLA COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT At 356 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Holopaw, moving southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Melbourne, Satellite Beach, Camp Holly Fish Camp, Holopaw and Kenansville.

alerts.weather.gov
