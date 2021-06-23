Jeff Gordon leaving Fox booth, joining Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon has decided to leave Fox Sports after this season to join Hendrick Motorsports as owner Rick Hendrick’s No. 2 man.

Gordon, 49, will work on a daily basis as vice chairman and co-owner. He is scheduled to begin his new assignment Jan. 1.

“I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me,” Gordon said in a Hendrick news release. “In many ways, it‘s my home and the people here are my family. I‘ve never lost my passion for the organization, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level.

“Being part of the competition is where I‘m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team. Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he‘s instilled, the culture he‘s built and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track.”

Gordon, a four-time Cup Series champion, retired from driving in 2015 and began working as an analyst for Fox in 2016.

“I cannot thank the entire FOX Sports family enough for the incredible opportunity I’ve had over the past six seasons,” Gordon said. “I’ve come to truly appreciate the responsibility of bringing the sport to our fans and the tremendous work that goes into our broadcasts each and every week.”

In 1999, Gordon became an equity owner of Hendrick Motorsports and continues to be the only partner in the organization.

“I‘ve always been impressed with his business instincts,” Hendrick, 71 said in a team release. “On some level, he‘s been involved in every major decision we‘ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving. He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships.

“I love racing and competing, and Jeff is the only person I know who hates to lose as much as I do.”

Hendrick Motorsports has won 13 Cup Series titles and owns the most-ever Cup Series wins, 271, the most recent of which was Kyle Larson‘s at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.

Gordon won 93 times in Cup Series racing for Hendrick over his 25 years behind the wheel.

