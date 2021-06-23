Cancel
Charges dismissed against running back Derrius Guice after settlement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACCiv_0adJhdTb00

Misdemeanor domestic violence charges were dropped Wednesday against free-agent running back Derrius Guice after he and the alleged victim reached a settlement.

A judge in Loudoun County (Va.) Circuit Court signed off on the agreement. Under Virginia law, a judge can dismiss some misdemeanor charges if the victim says adequate compensation — either in the form of money or an apology — has been received.

Guice was arrested Aug. 7, 2020, and charged with one felony count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property. The Washington Football Team released him hours after his arrest.

Prosecutors dropped the felony charge earlier, and Guice, 24, walked away with no criminal charges in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxo0n_0adJhdTb00
After the hearing, the woman involved with Guice and an attorney for the running back issued a joint statement but didn’t reveal settlement terms.

“They have both worked hard toward a resolution of their relationship and appreciate the input and consideration of the Commonwealth,” the statement read.

It is unclear whether Guice will attempt a return to the NFL.

Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. A projected first-round pick after three productive seasons at LSU, Guice saw his draft stock fall after team executives questioned his maturity and attitude and also worried about reports of off-field incidents in college.

With Washington, Guice played in just five games. He missed his rookie season after sustaining a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in a preseason game, and his 2019 campaign was interrupted because of a torn meniscus.

In his NFL career, he carried the ball 42 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He added 79 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

In April, following an investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct in the athletic department, LSU announced it was wiping out Guice’s records.

The school also banned Guice from future involvement with the Tigers in light of numerous allegations of sexual assault or misconduct during his time at LSU, 2015-17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPOCT_0adJhdTb00
Guice played in 35 games for the Tigers, compiling 3,074 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns as well as three receiving TDs. He ran for 1,387 yards as a sophomore in 2016 and 1,251 yards the following season. On Nov. 24, 2016, he ran for a school-record 285 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries in a win at Texas A&M.

In March, former LSU tennis player Abby Owens told a Louisiana Senate select committee that Guice raped her in 2016. At least one other woman made the same allegation to LSU officials, USA Today reported in November.

–Field Level Media

