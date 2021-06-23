Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

This is probably the most painfully beautiful Minecraft texture pack

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft genuinely never ceases to amaze me, nor do the people modding it. The texture pack called Brixel by modder Wabbabrick is, in fact, amazing. This recently-released resource pack turns Minecraft's blocks into Lego-inspired creations with a wild level of detail. It looks like it would hurt my eyes and feet in equal measure but gosh I can just imagine what touching its bumpy dirt blocks feels like. Take a look at it in all its glory complete with shaders.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textures#Legos#Shaderpacks#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lego
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Sonic the Hedgehog Celebrates Anniversary with Minecraft Pack

Outside of the content being created in Dreams, this might just be the best Sonic the Hedgehog game in quite some time. A meaty DLC pack has released in Minecraft, featuring the iconic blue blur and his band of furry friends. Billed as an “infinite 3D runner”, the content will see you sprinting through distinct interpretations of Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant Zone.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

10 Worst Items in MINECRAFT | Most Useless Items EVER

There are over 300 items in Minecraft. Stuff you can craft and collect is everywhere, and the game has been receiving regular updates for 10~ years. With so much content, not everything can be a winner. That’s just the law of averages, and there have been plenty of updates that added junk to the game that serves almost no purpose, and was quickly forgotten about. Really, it was the new Caves & Cliffs update that got us thinking about useless items. The update is packed with significant and important changes, adding tons of new biomes to the game world that might significantly chance (and improve) the way we play Minecraft. At least, it will when the full update drops in December, 2021.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

This 8K Texture Pack for Skyrim completely overhauls Castle Volkihar

Modder ‘PraedythXVI’ has released an 8K Texture Pack for both Skyrim LE and Skyrim Special Edition that completely overhauls Castle Volkihar. As with most HD Texture Packs, this is a must-have for all Skyrim players. Going into more details, Castle Volkihar HD’s roof has its own textures instead of using...
Video Gamesvg247.com

A new Mana game is finally in the works for consoles

The next console entry in the classic Mana series is in development some 15 years after the last mainline entry on a home console. Producer Masaru Oyamada revealed the news during a Mana series 30th-anniversary livestream that took place on June 27. “We wanted to announce it by running a...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Curved Space Review

Arcade-style games tend to appeal to specific groups of people while passing many others by. A lot of people would happily play this kind of game at an actual arcade, but it’s the rush of playing on a proper machine that’s a big part of what makes that fun, rather than the fundamental gameplay.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Retro-Styled Chills Abound in The Tartarus Key

For all their genuine creepiness, there’s a certain charm to early thriller games like Silent Hill and Alone in the Dark. The games’ visuals weren’t exactly top-notch, but they still managed to enthrall nonetheless. It’s a quality that’s slowly diminished as both the genre and gaming visuals have advanced, so it’s no wonder that developers like Vertical Reach are trying to recapture it with games like The Tartarus Key.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Surreal point & click horror adventure Strangeland released for Linux

Strangeland from Wormwood Studios and Wadjet Eye Games has just been released for Linux and it looks awesome. Originally released back in May, Strangeland is the second game from Wormwood after the the much loved 2012 game Primordia. About the Linux release the developer said in the announcement "First, we...
HobbiesIGN

Magic: The Gathering's Most D&D-Inspired New Mechanic, Explained

Venture is a mechanic created for Magic: The Gathering's upcoming Dungeons & Dragons crossover set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms – and it's probably the one that makes the game feel most like a D&D adventure as well as a regular round of Magic. We spoke to one of the set's designers to find out more about Venture, and how you'll be using it to your advantage.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Fates Of Ort is a clever action RPG mashup

There was a time when actual arguments were had over the validity of "real time with pause" as a design choice. A foolish time we ought not to revisit. I bring it up because I've been playing Fates Of Ort, a light-hearted action RPG that's more like "pause with real time".
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Paradox Error Review (Switch)

Paradox Error Review: A Sinister Glitch in the System. Rules are meant to be broken, and so are walls, especially the fourth wall. Not breaking walls is just so passé. As an editor, I have, shall we say, an aggressive opinion about when it’s appropriate to break the fourth wall. I’m old-fashioned like that. Paradox Error is unabashed about its fourth wall–breaking design, but much like with literature, such usage must be controlled, tempered, and appropriate. Otherwise, chaos and tedium, a paradox itself, will consume the work.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Sun Wukong VS Robot (Nintendo Switch)

Sun Wukong VS Robot is an action-arcade platformer for the Nintendo Switch. The game exists as a fun homage to classic games of the early ‘90s, reviving the simple joy of platforming. At least, it had that effect on me. Sun Wukong wears its retro vibes on its sleeve. It...
Video GamesPCGamesN

A Skyrim modder is enhancing its dungeons and doubling their sizes

If you’re anything like me – or most players, probably – you’ll spend a whole lot of your time in Skyrim in dungeons. It’s packed with them, and from the dinkiest caves to the most labyrinthine networks of ruins, they’re good fun to tackle and hiding much of the fantasy game’s snazziest loot. But, one modder is looking to enhance the experience of dungeon crawling Skyrim-style further by giving its underground lairs a good going-over, one by one.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The Tartarus Key looks and feels like a classic PS1 horror game

The limitations of retro games resulted in visuals and gameplay systems that many have a deep nostalgia for. Countless indie developers still release new games that replicate the look and feel of 8-bit and 16-bit games from the 1980s and 1990s. Many of them, such as Shovel Knight, have become beloved classics in their own right. More recently, some indie developers aimed to capture the polygonal look and cerebral design of classic horror games on the original PlayStation, such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Publisher Armor Games and developer Vertical Reach plan to contribute to this trend with the upcoming horror game The Tartarus Key.