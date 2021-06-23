Cancel
Astronomy

Here’s When You’ll Be Able to See the Strawberry Moon This Week

By Chloë Nannestad
Reader's Digest
Reader's Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You already know that Sunday, June 20 was the summer solstice, and marked Father’s Day as well as the official start of summer. Well, get ready for the first full moon of summer, the strawberry moon! Our gorgeous celestial neighbor will be visible in the sky just after sunset this Thursday, June 24. As an added bonus, it’s also the fourth and final supermoon of 2021. That means your social media feeds will be full of moon pictures of varying quality. Instead of trying to photograph it with your crummy phone camera, we recommend just getting outside whenever dusk falls in your location and photographing it with your eyes instead. Look to the East and you’re sure to see some truly magical super strawberry moon goodness. Bring on summer!

Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.

