Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

5 Must-Have Accessories for Every Modern Fashionista, as per CryBaby

By Matt Goodwin
flaunt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one thing that you need to have (not in your bag, but on your face) is a mask. This goes for all. But Fashionistas cannot be grouped under the section “all”. They’re special. They’re to be celebrated. And for them, just a mask won’t do. A fashionista, according to fashion label CryBaby, needs to have these 5 accessories to be considered a modern fashionista.

flaunt.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashionistas#Crybaby#Fruit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Hair Carewmagazine.com

The 12 Must-Have Hats and Hair Accessories for Summer

There’s nothing I love more than a good accessory for your head—whether that’s a hat, neon scrunchie (to tap into the current ‘90s craze,) or a chic Prada-branded barrette. This season, designers have created colorful and creative styles that are sure to add a splash of fun to your summer ensemble. Maybe you’re looking for something cute and quirky; in that case, check out Marc Jacobs’s red and pink barrettes, or the Ashley Williams hairpins that do much more than just hold your coif in place. If your look for the summer is more incognito mode than standout hue, Gucci’s super wide-brim hat paired with your favorite pair of sunglasses will keep you low-key against any awkward post-lockdown run-ins. Regardless of your tastes—and plans—for summer, these hats and hair accessories are sure to get you ready for what the season has in store.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Away’s Newest Must-Have Travel Accessory: The Cosmetics Bag

Traveling is all fun and games — until you're faced with the struggle of shoving your entire skincare AND beauty routine into a single carry-on. This is why we're delighted to announce that cult-favorite luggage retailer, Away, jumped back into the travel organization ring with a new cosmetics bag that launched this morning. Away is no stranger to suitcase tidiness so we trust that this water-resistant nylon and neoprene makeup case will assuage our packing stresses for good. The pretty pouch cashes in at a higher than average price tag of $75 (peep this $10 clear Amazon bag if you're on a tighter budget) — but, like most of the retailer's products, its design quality does not disappoint: streamlined systems that keep any beauty essentials in order (we see you detachable makeup brush holder); easily accessible compartments for quick on-the-go touch-ups; a wipeable nylon interior that makes cleaning up inevitable foundation spills a breeze. Suitcase-packing enthusiasts and unorganized jet-setters alike, let this beauty case save your summer adventures with its convenient, elegant, and travel-savvy design. Head on over to Away's site now to snag yourself the retailer's new cosmetics bag and, hey, maybe add a top-rated suitcase to your cart while you're at it.
Skin Carewesternmassnews.com

Summer beauty must-haves

Summer 2021 is here and it’s safe to say that people have never been more excited to enjoy the season. Lifestyle expert Emily L. Foley shared some of her beauty must-haves to help us thrive this summer. (Segment sponsored by CeraVe, Neutrogena, and Olay Body)
Apparelsixtyandme.com

6 White Must-Haves for Your Summer Wardrobe

Does anything say “summer” quite like wearing white? It has several traits in common with its absolute opposite on the color spectrum, black: it’s chic, it’s easy to accessorize, it can be worn as a monochromatic outfit, and it always looks great!. For this season, there are plenty of options...
Electronicsimore.com

14 Prime Day iPhone accessory deals every Apple user NEEDS to see

Amazon Prime Day is not just the best time to pick up the best Prime Day iPhone deals, it's also a great time to stock up on a range of iPhone accessories such as cables, chargers, and even headphones. We've done the legwork so you don't have to, here are all the iPhone accessory deals that every Apple user needs to see this prime day.
Cell Phonesimore.com

These 7 must-have iPhone accessories all cost less than $30 on Prime Day

If you have the best iPhone, then you should know that there are tons of great deals to be had on Prime Day. From portable battery packs to Lightning cables to cases to phone mounts and other knickknacks, there are a ton of must-have iPhone accessories for less. And honestly, with such low prices, don't be afraid to splurge on some must-haves! Here are some of the best iPhone accessories that won't cost you more than $30.
Carsgearjunkie.com

5 Must-Have Campervan Accessories for Life on the Road

Are you brainstorming how to dial in your campervan setup? Whether you’re taking a road trip or living out of your vehicle full time, here are some tips and tricks to make the experience better. New to the van life? Similar to other outdoor pursuits, living out of a van...
ApparelPosted by
CNN

Jean shorts are a summer must-have: Here are 22 pairs for every body type

CNN — Jean short season is officially here. If you’re like us, you may be dreading putting on anything other than leggings or activewear, but if you want to serve looks as you frolic around this summer, you’re going to want a pair or two. “Jean shorts are one of my favorite trends right now,” says stylist and lifestyle blogger Liz Teich. “Even though they can be tricky on many figures, if you find the right fit they can look youthful and sophisticated.”
Apparelinputmag.com

These awesome, stylish sunglasses are a must-have for summer

A typical summer is already a wonderful excuse to buy new sunglasses, but the one officially starting this weekend as a summer unlike any other. I won’t dare utter the three words headline writers and news anchors can’t get enough of, but widespread vaccinations will indeed prevent us from having a second summer robbed of us by COVID-19.
Retailyourmileagemayvary.net

Our Must Have Travel Accessory Of 2021 Is On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

During 2020, the things we needed to bring on trips changed. No need to remember to bring my passport or airplane tickets. I updated my packing list to include snacks for the car and printed directions on how to get to our location. Before last year, we didn’t really think...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

These Are the Best Shoes on Amazon So You Can Step into Summer on the Right Foot (Heh)

If you’re on this thing called the Internet, then you may have noticed that Amazon is having a fashion MOMENT. Stars from Tiktok, Instagram, and Youtube are raving over the fashionable (and sometimes super affordable!) finds on the major retailer. With summer quite literally knocking on our door and the start of a silver lining after a very difficult year and a half, it's clear that people are ready to shop for outfits again and that Amazon might just be the one-stop-shop for pretty much everything you need. We've already rounded up the best loungewear and dresses on Amazon, so it’s only fitting we continue with shoes.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

This Pocket Flashlight Is a Must-Have for a Summer

Whether you plan to spend your summer camping, hiking or just exploring your city, it's important to have the right gear to keep you safe at night. The new Olight Warrior Mini 2 is an upgraded version of the original Warrior Mini, and is a must-have accessory for your next adventure. With a max output of 1,750 lumens and a 220-meter beam distance, the Warrior Mini 2 packs a surprising punch for such a small flashlight. With its Safe Proximity Protection feature, the flashlight dims higher output modes when the light is blocked by a nearby object which prevents the risk of overheating in your backpack or pocket. Its tactical tail switch makes it quick and easy to activate the turbo or strobe modes. Plus, with a reversible clip to keep the bezel down in your pocket, a detachable lanyard clip and a carabiner-style ring, you can bring this everywhere without it weighing you down. Take advantage of the 6/18 flash sale and get 25 percent off the Warrior Mini 2 by clicking through below.
Beauty & Fashionpraisebaltimore.com

9 Must Haves When Thrifting

As we know history repeats itself and that includes fashion, accessories and home decor. What once was a hot ticket item may find it’s way back so instead of settling for the remakes, get the original from your local thrift store. Every secondhand store is one of a kind but below are 9 things that should be on your list to look through during each visit:
New York City, NYfashionista.com

The 17 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in June

At long last, summer is in full swing. In New York City, the streets are alive with the sound of music and the thrills of vaccinated freedom. We, at Fashionista, have translated this optimistic energy into our virtual carts by purchasing pretty and functional accessories that elevate everyday outfits, as well as eye-catching pieces that amp up our wardrobe (think zebra-print Crocs, a sparkly bikini, a multi-color market tote). See and shop them all in the gallery below:
ApparelByrdie

23 Comfy Shirts for Enjoying Summer to Its Fullest

Throw open your windows and rip off your flannel sheets, because summer has arrived. If you haven't noticed from your group chats or the near-impossibility of making a last-minute dinner reservation, it's finally time for weddings, beach vacations, and fun nights out with friends—and we couldn't be more ready for all the excitement.
Travel425magazine.com

Must-Have Travel Gadgets

Whether flying cross-country or camping in the middle of nowhere, these devices will make travel a breeze. The Plevo Infinite is well worth the price if you’re looking for security, convenience, and style. Lock the suitcase using face or touch ID and track its location with a GPS monitor. The removable battery is approved for use on domestic and international flights. It also charges nearly any device, from an iPhone to a Nintendo Switch. Extend the suitcase for longer trips, but don’t sweat extra baggage fees. The Plevo app will show exactly how much a bag weighs.
Animalsmomtrends.com

Shark Inspired Must Haves

I grew up on the ocean and always loved my beach days. I learned to swim in the ocean, surf, boat and fish in it and made so many lifelong friends during my early beach days. To get ready for Shark Week, we've gathered our favorite shark inspired must haves.