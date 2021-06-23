What Are the "Fast & Furious" Movies, Really?
Twenty years ago today, The Fast & The Furious launched as a mid-sized studio movie about street racing and brotherhood. Somehow, over the decades that followed, it became one of the biggest action franchises in the world. Every installment is, generally, an action films, and the first five are easy enough to categorize as heist movies themed around cars. But from Fast Five on, these films have descended more and more into the brilliant madness of the almost-impossible. At this point, what actually are these movies?