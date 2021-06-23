Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What Are the "Fast & Furious" Movies, Really?

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago today, The Fast & The Furious launched as a mid-sized studio movie about street racing and brotherhood. Somehow, over the decades that followed, it became one of the biggest action franchises in the world. Every installment is, generally, an action films, and the first five are easy enough to categorize as heist movies themed around cars. But from Fast Five on, these films have descended more and more into the brilliant madness of the almost-impossible. At this point, what actually are these movies?

www.roadandtrack.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Jason Statham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Action Movie#The Fast The Furious#Hobbs Shaw#Han#Dodge Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Cars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Thing Paul Walker & Vin Diesel Promised Each Other Before He Died

Paul Walker was a huge part of the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor played Brian O'Conner for the first seven films in the series, up until his untimely death in 2013. Walker and his co-star Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise, became close friends as they worked on the movies together—so close, in fact, that Diesel is the godfather of Walker's only daughter, Meadow Walker. Since his friend and co-star died in a car accident, Diesel has ensured that Walker's memory lives on, both on screen and off. In the films, Walker makes posthumous appearances and Diesel even named his youngest daughter Pauline Sinclair in his friend's honor. Recently, Diesel revealed a promise he and Walker made to each other years ago that he plans to stick to. Read on to find out one more way Diesel is honoring Walker.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Check Out The Coolest Cars in The New Fast & Furious Franchise Movie 'F9'

The ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, "F9" opens in the U.S. on June 25, 2021. A cast of familiar characters returns to the silver screen starring alongside a roster of exotic, American muscle, Japanese import, military armored, classic and custom-built specialty cars. They join off-road ATVs, motorbikes, military trucks and high-end performance vehicles on camera.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

John Wick star Keanu Reeves joins Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero movie

John Wick and The Matrix icon Keanu Reeves has signed on to voice a character in the animated DC League of Super-Pets. The casting news and a new teaser (above) were shared by star Dwayne Johnson on social media, who also revealed that his good friend Kevin Hart will play the role of Ace the Bat-hound.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9: What To Remember About Every Fast & Furious Character Before The Sequel

Over the years, the list of Fast and Furious characters has continued to grow to the point where it’s damn near impossible to keep track of everyone, especially with several familiar faces showing up in F9 after being absent for several years. While everyone surely recognizes Vin Diesel as franchise star Dominic Toretto, other characters in Fast and Furious 9 maybe aren’t as recognizable.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: F9 - Fast and Furious 9 - Open Discussion + Poll

The film is now available in some countries and more shortly. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the film, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the film.
MoviesTom's Guide

Jordana Brewster reveals Fast & Furious 10 casting wishes that we need now

We expect Fast and Furious 10 and 11 to surprise us with new cast members, and we hope Jordana Brewster has some control over who gets added to the Fast Family. Yes, bringing in John Cena to play Jakob Toretto was one thing, but a new interview with Brewster shows a keen eye for the series' past and offers a clever idea for how to make these movies even better.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fast & Furious Star Says Justice For Han Hasn’t Been Served Yet

Depending on how you feel about the multitude of plot developments to unfold over the course of Fast & Furious 9, you may well be satisfied with the #JusticeForHan that was served. The franchise’s most heavily retconned character was at it again, as his demise was revealed to be an elaborate ruse concocted by Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody that tied into Tokyo Drift, Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, Gal Gadot’s Gisele and the ninth installment’s Project Aries MacGuffn all in one fell swoop.
MoviesBroadway.com

Vin Diesel Says He Is 'Dying' to Star in a Fast & Furious Musical

Vin Diesel, who is known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise and Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has his sights set on Broadway. In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Diesel said he has wanted to appear on stage for a long time. When Clarkson asked if he would ever do a Fast & Furious musical, he replied, "Absolutely! I've been dying to do a musical my whole life, I did high school theater." Diesel also revealed he almost did a big-screen classic musical remake. "I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg. We ended up not doing that. For the longest time I've thought that the Nathan Detroit would be interesting to redo." Check out the interview below!