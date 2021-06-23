Five Below Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength; Can It Break Away From The Pack?

Department stores have flourished as the pandemic wanes. Discount retailers not so much. The Retail Discount&Variety group is ranked a dismal 179 on IBD's list of 197 industries. That may be changing though; discounters may be joining the party. On Wednesday, Five Below (FIVE) separated itself from the pack of discount retailers. It earned an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 69 to 73.