Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Five Below Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength; Can It Break Away From The Pack?

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JAMES DETAR
Investor's Business Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment stores have flourished as the pandemic wanes. Discount retailers not so much. The Retail Discount&Variety group is ranked a dismal 179 on IBD's list of 197 industries. That may be changing though; discounters may be joining the party. On Wednesday, Five Below (FIVE) separated itself from the pack of discount retailers. It earned an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 69 to 73.

www.investors.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Below#Relative Price#Growth Stocks#Ibd#Rs Rating#Eps Rating#The Composite Rating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockspulse2.com

MU Stock Price: $110 Target From BMO Capital

The shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) have received a $110 price target from BMO Capital. These are the details. The shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) have received a price target increase from $90 to $110 price target by BMO Capital. And BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava upgraded the rating of Micron to “Outperform” from “Market Perform.”
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IPO Leader Doubleverify Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 84

Doubleverify Hldgs (DV) saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Wednesday, with an upgrade from 75 to 84. The digital advertising software firm has a 92 Composite Rating. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price...
StocksZacks.com

Want to Bet on Relative Price Strength? Try These 4 Stocks

Earnings growth and valuation multiples are indeed important for investors to determine a stock's ability to offer considerable returns. But these are also essential in determining whether a stock’s price performance is better than its peers or the industry average. If a stock’s performance is lacking that of the broader...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks Showing Rising Market Leadership: Shopify Earns 84 RS Rating

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Shopify (SHOP), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 84 Tuesday. As you try to find the best stocks to buy...
Texas StateInvestor's Business Daily

Texas Roadhouse Shows Rising Relative Strength; Still Shy Of Key Benchmark

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 70 to 76. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily identifies market leadership with...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Chinese IPO Zhihu Stock Shows Improved Technical Strength

On Monday, Zhihu (ZH) received a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 66 to 72. The questions and answer website debut on Mar. 26. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's unique...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Crispr Therapeutics Stock Sees Improved Relative Strength Rating

Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, rising from 68 to 74. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily tracks market leadership with...
ComputersInvestor's Business Daily

Cybersecurity SailPoint Technologies Stock Earns Rising Relative Strength

On Thursday, SailPoint Tech Holdings (SAIL) received an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 63 to 71. As cybersecurity breaches and ransomware continues to plague large companies, SailPoint Technologies will continue to be in demand. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Nemaura Medical Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

On Thursday, Nemaura Medical (NMRD) hit an important technical benchmark, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 91, up from 88 the day before. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price...
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For Five Below

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Five Below evaluate the company at an average price target of $240.18 with a high of $300.00 and a low of $205.00.
StocksStreet.Com

This Is a Market for Stock Picking But the Strength Is Narrow

The action is a little slow and choppy this morning but breadth is already 2 to 1 positive and there are over 250 new highs. The pockets of strong momentum are limited with only about 10 stocks trading up more than 10%, but traders are hunting for opportunities and creating some movement out there.
IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Virgin Galactic Rockets Up With Rising Relative Price Strength

On Wednesday, Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) earned a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 90 to 93. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary RS Rating identifies market leadership by showing how a stock's price movement over the last 52 weeks compares to that of the other stocks in our database.
Businessinvezz.com

Cowen analyst: Under Armour stock can rise more than 50%

Cowen's John Kernan says Under Armour Inc is one of the firm’s best small and midcap ideas. The analyst sees recent pullback in UAA as a buying opportunity and reiterated his 'Buy' rating. Under Armour has gained about 200% in the stock market since its multi-year low in May 2020.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks Generating Improved Relative Strength: Hilton Worldwide

On Tuesday, Hilton Worldwide (HLT) earned an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 70 to 73. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily measures share price action with a...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Baker Hughes Co Cl A Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 75

In a welcome move, Baker Hughes Co Cl A (BKR) saw its Relative Strength Rating improve from 67 to 75 on Tuesday. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's unique RS Rating identifies technical performance...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD Rating Upgrades: Snap On Shows Improved Relative Price Strength

In a welcome move, Snap On (SNA) saw its Relative Strength Rating improve from 70 to 75 on Tuesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's proprietary RS Rating identifies market leadership by showing how a stock's...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $135.91 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $135,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.