The 'Gossip Girl' Costume Designer Is Already Planting Easter Eggs in the Reboot
Let's make one thing clear, Upper East Siders: the Gossip Girl reboot is almost here and you're not ready for what's in store for the next-gen of Manhattan elite. Slated to hit HBO Max on July 8th, the much anticipated reboot (much like the original) will follow the drama and romances of New York City's rich and wealthy high school teens under the influential eyes and ears of Gossip Girl, who's been upgraded from a blog to an Instagram account-we love when a reboot keeps up with the times!hellogiggles.com