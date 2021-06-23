Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Incredible before-and-after imagery shows impact of the California drought in one year

By Angela Fritz, CNN
KMOV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Remarkable satellite images captured a year apart illustrate the severity of the California drought. Between June 2020 and June 2021, Angeles National Forest went from green and lush to brown and parched. The water in three reservoirs -- San Gabriel, Morris and Cogswell -- has declined significantly. All of the reservoirs are outlined in brown in the 2021 shot, denoting how much the water level has dropped.

www.kmov.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Gabriel, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Drought#Water Level#Reservoir#Water Shortage#Cnn#Angeles National Forest#Cogswell#The European Space Agency#The Us Drought Monitor#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...