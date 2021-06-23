Cancel
These Furniture Finds Were Trending During Prime Day - and They're Still Super Discounted

By Tess Garcia
Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. This year's Prime Day markdowns have come and gone, but by some miracle, Amazon is still packed with deals that could rival the two-day sale event. If you missed out on the bargain-hunting festivities on Monday and Tuesday, rest assured that many of its most popular Prime Day furniture discounts are still here - but there's no telling how long they'll stay.

