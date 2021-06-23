Bitcoin is near the brink of breaking down to $30k - will it stop there or will a 'herd mentality' sell off drag it to $10k?

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept retail investors at home over 2020 and 2021, but that didn't stop them from getting involved in the booming foreign exchange market. In fact, coronavirus is said to be responsible for an explosion of interest in forex. A rush of young investors flooded the market thanks to advances in mobile trading which have made it easier than ever for retail traders to join the fray of the foreign exchange sector.