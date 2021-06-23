Bitcoin is near the brink of breaking down to $30k - will it stop there or will a 'herd mentality' sell off drag it to $10k?
Bitcoin has followed our Excess Phase Peak breakdown pattern almost perfectly. Each phase of any Excess Phase Peak is important to understand as it relates to other asset classes. For example, as an asset, like Bitcoin, begins a Excess Phase breakdown in trend, other assets will likely follow along. The psychological impact of a major decline can often result in traders also expecting breakdown events in various other asset classes.www.kitco.com