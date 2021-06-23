Cancel
Bitcoin is near the brink of breaking down to $30k - will it stop there or will a 'herd mentality' sell off drag it to $10k?

By Chris Vermeulen
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has followed our Excess Phase Peak breakdown pattern almost perfectly. Each phase of any Excess Phase Peak is important to understand as it relates to other asset classes. For example, as an asset, like Bitcoin, begins a Excess Phase breakdown in trend, other assets will likely follow along. The psychological impact of a major decline can often result in traders also expecting breakdown events in various other asset classes.

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Level#Breaking Down#Silver#Bitcoin Completes#Excess Phase Rally
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Markets Analysis, Strike to Sell BTC for Near-Zero Fees

Strike, best known for helping El Salvador adopt bitcoin, says it will let U.S. customers buy and sell BTC for near-zero fees in 48 U.S. states. How much of a challenge does this present to Coinbase, PayPal, Square's Cash App and other incumbents? Matt Weller of Forex.com joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss the bitcoin markets and news affecting investors. Also, Don Vo of VBit Technologies has the latest from the bitcoin mining sector.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

$200M hedge fund pauses crypto arbitrage trading amid market downturn

Crypto hedge fund Nickel Digital Asset Management cycled into a cash position following the crypto market collapse of May. According to Bloomberg, the $200 million crypto hedge fund led by JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs alumni redeployed its capital in anticipation of another explosive price run for cryptocurrencies. Prior to piling...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Declines Within Range; Could Find Support at $30K

The downtrend since April has limited price recoveries and kept bitcoin in a tight range between $30,000 and $40,000 over the past month. However, momentum signals suggest selling pressure has weakened since the May correction which could keep buyers active at support. Bitcoin was trading around $32,000 at press time...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

World Finance Crowns Winners Of The 2021 Forex Awards Amid A Boom In Mobile Trading

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept retail investors at home over 2020 and 2021, but that didn't stop them from getting involved in the booming foreign exchange market. In fact, coronavirus is said to be responsible for an explosion of interest in forex. A rush of young investors flooded the market thanks to advances in mobile trading which have made it easier than ever for retail traders to join the fray of the foreign exchange sector.
Businesskitco.com

Should silver really be $150 and gold $3k? Are current prices an 'insult'? Lobo Tiggre gets real

(Kitco News) - Sentiment for gold and silver are weak, right now, said Lobo Tiggre of the Independent Speculator. Tiggre told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, that he never wants to be a "mindless cheerleader" in the precious metals space, but with that said, fundamentals are in place to push gold to $3,000 and silver to $150 an ounce in the future, although this climb won't happen overnight.
StocksInternational Business Times

Bitcoin's Latest Sell-Off Could Hurt These 3 Companies

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) , the world's top cryptocurrency, lost nearly 40% of its value over the past three months. China's crackdown on cryptocurrency trades, Tesla's suspension of Bitcoin payments, and the rise of smaller cryptocurrencies all contributed to that sell-off. Bitcoin's decline also dragged down shares of companies that depend on...
Marketskitco.com

Dollar hits 3-month high, eyes on payrolls

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index hit 3-month highs on Thursday, ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus. The U.S. currency rose as high as 111.50 yen for the first time since March 25,...
Marketskitco.com

The last trading day of the first half of 2021 concludes, and gold incurs losses

Now that the last trading day has concluded for the second quarter or first half of 2021, it is clear that gold had a difficult time incurring lower pricing over the last six months. Gold futures opened at $1954 on the first trading day in January and closed today at $1770.60, suffering a drawdown of $184. That means that gold lost 9.416% in value over the first half of 2021.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver posting upside price corrections Thursday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in early U.S. trading Thursday, on some short...
MarketsMoney Morning

Why This Bitcoin Sell-Off Is Yet Another Great Time to Buy

In an interview here back in early January, my friend, Money Map Press colleague, and cryptocurrency expert David Zeiler predicted that Bitcoin would triple to $100,000 by the end of 2021. At the time, the crypto bellwether was trading at about $31,400. By mid-April – just ahead of the stock...
EconomyCoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf to Buy 30K Bitmain Mining Machines

The Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro will be delivered from January to June of 2022. Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf has agreed to purchase 30,000 mining machines from Bitmain. In a blog post on Tuesday, Bitmain said TeraWulf will buy Bitmain’s latest generation of miners dubbed the Antminer S19j Pro, which will be delivered from January to June 2022.
Businesskitco.com

Gold slides to 11-week low on dollar, hawkish Fed double whammy

* Progress made on inflation goal, says Fed's Barkin. June 29 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest since mid-April on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened in the run-up to this week's U.S. jobs report, which is expected to come in strong and could cement the Federal Reserve's recent hawkish stance.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is looking at worst June since 2013 as prices plunge on stronger dollar

(Kitco News) Gold saw a sharp drop on Tuesday as prices touched 2.5-month lows and headed for the worst June performance since 2013. The yellow metal is trading down 7.6% on the month. On a month-on-month basis, gold is on track to see its worst performance since November 2016, when the precious metal dropped more than 8%. In June 2013, gold dropped 11%.
Stockskitco.com

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF

June 28 (Reuters) - (This June 28 story corrects headline and paragraphs 1, 2 and 4 to make clear that 21Shares, not ARK, filed to offer the ETF and that ARK is providing marketing) Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest is teaming up with 21Shares US LLC, which filed...
Marketskitco.com

Fed taper talk leads gold towards its worst month since 2016

* Platinum eyes worst quarter and month since March 2020 (Updates prices) June 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on Wednesday, on track for their biggest monthly decline since November 2016, as upcoming U.S. jobs data and taper talks from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept investors on the sidelines.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver start the European session mixed

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading mixed this morning. The yellow metal suffered from more losses...
MarketsNEWSBTC

NYSE-Listed Investment Firm Says Bitcoin Will Crash To $12,000

On Monday, analysts Barry B. Bannister and Thomas R. Carroll at the equity trading desk of investment bank Stifel, predict in their call of the day that Bitcoin could fall to as low as $12,000 in the coming months. In the financial market roundup article from MarketWatch, it is mentioned,
Marketsambcrypto.com

Is trading LTC, ETC, MATIC, LINK, or XRP (and other alts) more profitable than Bitcoin?

Bitcoin’s price was largely rangebound following the recovery from the crash of May 23. However, altcoins have offered double-digit gains in the same time period. This leads traders to the question, is it worth following Bitcoin through the price crashes and accumulating through the dips, when altcoins offer similar or higher returns on your portfolio.