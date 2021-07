NBCUniversal is giving its Peacock streaming service live streaming rights to some of the most high-profile events from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The company says that Peacock will stream men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s track and field and men’s basketball live, bringing three of the most popular Olympic sports to streaming. The company announced its TV coverage plans earlier this month. And while Simone Biles’ efforts to secure gold is all-but-certain to end up on the NBC broadcast network’s primetime show, if viewers want to watch it live they will need to be streaming Peacock.