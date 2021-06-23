Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Check your Aggiemail: USU decommissioning its free unlimited Google accounts by May 2022

By Jackson Wilde staff writer
Herald-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with “Aggiemail” Google accounts have a limited time to download emails and any other data they’ve stored there before the service shuts down next year. Utah State University is permanently discontinuing Aggiemail due to changes at Google affecting storage services for educational institutions. An email to Aggiemail account holders sent out on June 7 states the university has elected to “sunset” Aggiemail by May 30, 2022.

www.hjnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usu#Google Storage#Email Accounts#Utah State University#Usu#Google Photos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
InternetGear Patrol

Use Google Photos? Change This Setting Right Now

Welcome to Product Support, a column devoted to helping you get the most out of the stuff you already use. Google Photos is one of the most popular cloud-based photo storage services for both Android and iPhone users — in large part, because for the last five years, it offered free unlimited photo storage, which was more than its competitors like iCloud or Dropbox. But now, Google has walked back that feature.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Google Maps and your business: Time to check it, now, today

It’s time to take a peek at how you and your business appear on Google Maps – and the rest of the internet. This isn’t just about having your own web page, and it’s not about updating your “under construction” Facebook group. It’s about seeing your business through the eyes of the everyday potential customer – and seeing how messy the internet can be here in 2021.
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Everything is Workspace now, even your free Gmail account

It seems like Google is kind of bullish on its "Workspace" label lately. Originally a replacement for G-Suite, as in the paid upgrade to standard Google services for companies and corporations, the Workspace label is now apparently being applied to everyone that uses Gmail. That's an odd expansion, since previously we've seen that you need to opt into the Workspace interface on Chat and Meet.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser with well over two billion users, but all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning. Picked up by BleepingComputer, a new ‘zero day’ exploit has been found in Chrome after...
Internetkomando.com

Do this now before your Gmail account is deleted

Google’s Gmail is a behemoth when it comes to email providers. It has billions of users worldwide who log in daily to check their emails, set up meetings and track calendar entries. You also need a Google account when you set up an Android phone or download apps from the Play Store.
Softwarechromeunboxed.com

Google Drive update makes your file links more secure, but it may break them in the process

Google Workspace is releasing a Drive security update that will alter the links of some files in an effort to keep them secure when sharing them. This addition to the link will be a unique resource key. Once the update has been applied to a file, users who haven’t viewed the file ever before will have to use the new link containing the resource key. The original Drive file link that predates the update will not take them to the file!
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google may be adding Bluetooth detection to its Find My Device service

Google may be working on expanding Android’s Find My Device functionality to more closely match the capabilities of Apple’s Find My network. Conducting an API teardown of the latest Play services release, 9to5Google found evidence of an API called Spot. The outlet enabled the feature to get a “Find My Device network” toggle to show up within Android’s settings menu.
Internetlifewire.com

Google Play Adds More Security to Dev Accounts

Fraudulent developer accounts and malicious software uploads have been on the rise on the Google Play store, which Google plans to combat by requiring the verification of developer accounts. Google Play has had its share of problems with malware, app cloning, and scams, which is why the company has begun...
InternetPosted by
Android Police

How I set up a self-hosted replacement for Google Photos

This article is part of our Google Photos replacements series. Is Amazon Photos the right Google Photos replacement for you?. Maybe you shouldn't look for a Google Photos alternative. 3. Could Microsoft OneDrive be your Google Photos replacement?. 4. How I set up a self-hosted replacement for Google Photos. Google...
Softwaregeekculture.co

Synology Offers ‘Google Photos’ Features With New DSM 7.0 Update

Synology has just released their DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.0 update on 29 June and its new photo syncing feature might just be the Google Photos alternative existing and future NAS users can jump on and utilise right away. This makes for a very timely addition, seeing how Google Photos no longer offers unlimited storage space for high-quality photo and video uploads since 1 June 2021, and will start counting towards the 15GB free storage quota.
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Add Google Drive in File Explorer on Windows 10 Computers

Google Drive helps you sync your files to be accessed from other devices anytime you want. However, to access these files, you must have an internet connection, which isn’t always possible. You can access these files offline as well, and I am going to show you how. This tutorial will learn how to add Google Drive in File Explorer on Windows 10 computers.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Access Google Drive Using Google Colab Running an R Kernel

This article describes a step-by-step approach for using Google Colaboratory with an R kernel. As an engineer and biostatistician, I code primarily in python and R. Within the last six months, I have decided, for small projects, it is fastest to share code with others through Google Drive and Google Colaboratory. The convenient access to shared cloud storage cannot be beat for small, informal projects. Avoiding issues of shared server access, working directory updates, and Git confusion saves time, particularly when collaborators have varying levels of comfort/fluency with data science and programming language.
Cell Phonesseniorvoicealaska.com

App removal, Tracker tags, Google Photos fees

Q. There is an app on my phone that I do not use. Can I save space by removing it?. A. Not only will you save space, removing unneeded apps will make the phone much less cumbersome to use. When I set up my mom’s new iPhone, I removed all...
InternetPhandroid

Google Photos will soon add a new Memories widget

A few days ago, it was discovered that Google was working on an overhauled Chrome widget for Android. Essentially, this is the same widget that Google brought to iOS with the release of iOS 14. Now, we’re seeing a new Memories widget that is being developed for Google Photos. The...