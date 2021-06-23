Check your Aggiemail: USU decommissioning its free unlimited Google accounts by May 2022
People with “Aggiemail” Google accounts have a limited time to download emails and any other data they’ve stored there before the service shuts down next year. Utah State University is permanently discontinuing Aggiemail due to changes at Google affecting storage services for educational institutions. An email to Aggiemail account holders sent out on June 7 states the university has elected to “sunset” Aggiemail by May 30, 2022.www.hjnews.com