Tell us: If you’re making a military move, are you able to find housing?

By Karen Jowers
 8 days ago
Is the hot housing market in many places around the country affecting your search for housing as you make your military move?. Tell us about your experience, whether you’re trying to move into housing on base, trying to rent housing in the civilian community, or trying to buy a house. For example, is there a waiting list for housing at your base? How long did it take to find housing? Were you able to get what you wanted immediately?

Family RelationshipsMilitary.com

Ideas to Help Your Military Kids Through a PCS Move

During a military move, it’s natural to get caught up in the logistics of all the tasks you need to accomplish. And if you’re a parent, the tasks during a move only multiply. While we all know that PCS moves affect our children, it can be easy for their needs...
Politicshillsboroughnc.gov

Tell Us What’s Important to You by Taking the Survey

Are you passionate about the climate and sustainability? Is equity or affordability important to you? Are you concerned about infrastructure, or do you have an opinion on how dense Hillsborough should be in the future?. Let us know what’s important to you. Take 10 minutes to complete the Hillsborough Community...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Advancing Decision-Centric Warfare: Gaining Advantage Through Force Design and Mission Integration

Advancements in digital communication and virtualization are creating opportunities and challenges for integrating military capabilities similar to those associated with the emerging Internet of Things. Contemporary discussion in the Department of Defense (DoD) frames the military use case for integration as multi-domain operations, in which capabilities from different services and operating environments are combined to achieve a common objective. However, this paradigm merely perpetuates long-standing approaches to joint operations and misses the fundamental shift underway toward the centrality of information and decision-making in warfare. Attrition is receding as a mechanism to achieve national security objectives as computing and communication innovations enable military forces to gain a decision-making advantage through capability arrangement and orchestration that improves their own adaptability and creates uncertainty for opponents. To exploit this emerging opportunity, commanders in the field will need the ability to identify and implement new force combinations, communications paths, and courses of action.
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Red Flags You're Buying the Wrong House

Your house is one of the biggest purchases you'll make in your life, so you don't want to make the wrong choice. Buying a house is a huge financial decision. You'll likely need to get a mortgage for your home that you'll pay off for a very long time -- and it will cost you tens of thousands of dollars in interest. You'll also need to cover high transaction fees for the purchase, including closing costs that can be 2% to 5% of the purchase price.
MilitaryFairfield Sun Times

America's Military Needs a Digital Defense Upgrade

Early on in my Navy career, I learned firsthand about the critical importance of protecting sensitive information in a challenging security environment. While assigned to the staff of then-Amphibious Force, Seventh Fleet (CTF-76),I had the unique opportunity to visit Shanghai, China as a member of the advance team in preparation for a goodwill port visit by Sasebo, Japan-based USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43). It was the first U.S. Navy port visit to China since the Tiananmen Square Massacre seven years earlier, so the stakes were high, even if unclassified.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

How China Will Try to Unmask U.S. Submarines

In mid-July, the latest in a series of classified seminars will be held at the Charles Stark Draper Lab adjacent to MIT’s campus to educate naval personnel and contractors about how to hide U.S. warships from the prying eyes of enemies. You can’t attend unless you have a secret clearance...
BusinessForbes

Four Ways To Tell If You're Ready To Raise Your Pricing

Founder of Successwise, business coach and bestselling author of "The 1-Page Marketing Plan." When was the last time you raised your prices? For some reason, this very act causes massive anxiety in many business owners. They worry that by increasing the cost of their product or service, they’ll turn customers off.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Tell us: Have you experienced burnout during the pandemic?

As 700 staff at the dating app Bumble were given a full week of paid leave to combat “collective burnout”, as one senior executive at the company put it, we’re interested to hear from people who have experienced burnout due to workstress during the pandemic. You can tell us about...
Economyjust-food.com

Corporate decision-makers: tell us how you see the world

With the global economy in flux and an uneven recovery only barely getting underway, companies face a highly uncertain operating environment for international business. How will companies navigate that landscape? What are their strategic priorities? Where do they see growth opportunities? And where are the challenges?. The Corporate Outlook Survey...
Aerospace & Defensethedrive.com

New Systems For Navigation In GPS Denied Combat Environments Tested In Air Force's Agile Pod

The Air Force is preparing to fight without GPS via new navigational technologies that could be essential to winning tomorrow's wars. The U.S. Air Force's Strategic Development Planning & Experimentation Office, or SDPE, in cooperation with the U.S. Navy, has announced a successful demonstration of a new concept of operations for Precision, Navigation and Timing, or PNT. The concept combines new software architectures with existing PNT technologies that could allow the services to operate in GPS-denied environments, which is becoming a growing concern as peer-state rivals continue to advance GPS spoofing and denial techniques.
