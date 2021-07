MARIETTA — Harrison and Walton both had strong performances Tuesday in the 13th annual Lutzie 7-on-7 Tournament at Lassiter. After going undefeated in three pool-play games, Harrison was the fifth seed in the 24-team, double-elimination tournament and earned a first-round bye. The Hoyas won thgeir first tournament game against River Ridge 27-24, then were knocked out of the winners’ bracket with a 22-19 loss to Cherokee.