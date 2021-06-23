Canada’s Single-Game Sports Wagering Bill Is One Short Step From Becoming Law

If Quebec’s Maritime region — in particular the Gaspesie Peninsula — isn’t on your short list of must-visit locales, it should be. This is a gem of a destination, noted for its unspoiled sandy beaches, networks of trails threading through pristine forest lands, scenic mountain landscapes, tidy villages and creative cuisine that depends on locally-sourced ingredients. Foodies as well as those who crave outdoor activities (such as cross country skiing, hiking, mountain biking or kayaking) revel in this peaceful venue that sits astride the St. Lawrence River. But the botanically inclined also gravitate to this area, relishing in the colorful blooms and other sensory delights blanketing Jardins de Métis/Reford Gardens that’s located more than 200 miles north of Quebec City. This historic garden sitting at the confluence of the St. Lawrence and Métis rivers bursts with some 3,500 different types of specimens, both native and exotic. It’s named for Elsie Reford, a self-taught horticulturist who was way ahead of her time as she reimagined her forested fishing camp as an expansive garden for her own enjoyment. (It opened to the public in 1962.) Her passion, persistence, love of plants and natural curiosity all served her well as she embarked on her botanical journey, beginning in 1926.