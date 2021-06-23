Cancel
Canada’s Single-Game Sports Wagering Bill Is One Short Step From Becoming Law

By Alex Weldon
onlinepokerreport.com
 8 days ago

From the start, the Canadian federal government’s Bill C-218 has been considered a near lock to pass. Nonetheless, we’ve seen enough go wrong with supposedly surefire gambling legislation to warrant some skepticism. The time for doubts is at an end. The bill has passed the Senate with a vote of...

www.onlinepokerreport.com
#Senate Bill#Canada#Horse Races#Legislature#Sports Betting#Canadian#Royal Assent#Conservatives#Ndp#Liberals#Federal Justice#First Nations#Mck#Ke Gaming Commission#Pro Line
Presidential Electionlegalsportsreport.com

Canada Sports Betting Bill Final Debate Starts But No Vote Yet

The third hearing for a bill legalizing single-game sports betting in Canada came up short Thursday but could continue Monday. The Senate began debate on C-218 but ran into the end of Thursday’s sitting time. The bill is back on the Order Paper on Monday, but the Senate must conduct government business ahead of it. Parliament’s session ends next week.
Gamblingthelines.com

Single-Event Sports Betting In Canada? You Better Believe It!

If you weren’t a Belieber that the landscape of Canadian legal sports betting would change this year, your Cana-doubts have just been proven incorrect. Parliament passed a piece of legislation ending the country’s ban on single-event wagering through to final enactment on Tuesday. That means sports betting in Canada should be coming soon.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Canadian lawmakers approve single event sports betting bill

Canadian gaming providers are celebrating the passage of legislation to legalise single event sports betting. Canada’s Senate approved bill C218 Tuesday, which will amend the country’s criminal code to allow single event sports betting once the bill receives Royal Assent. “This is a huge win for PlayNow.com players, and British...
Gamblingelitesportsny.com

What Do We Know So Far About Canada Single-Game Sports Betting?

Oh Canada! Citizens of the Great White North may soon be able to enjoy legalized single-game sports betting after the approval of bill C-128. The Senate of Canada approved bill C-128 by a vote of 57-20 with five abstentions without amendment at third reading. This bill will allow each Canadian province to regulate and legalize single-game sports betting on their own, similar to the 2018 process in the United States when the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act prohibiting states from authorizing sports betting.
NHLcdcgamingreports.com

OPINION: More transparent NHL one benefit of single-game betting in Canada

The long-awaited legalization of single-game betting in Canada is more than just a great day for gamblers, it should also be a game-changer for pro sports. I’m looking specifically at you, National Hockey League. For this to truly work and a fair playing field provided for all, strict secrecy surrounding...
Gamblinginvesting.com

Score Media Pops As Single-Event Sports Betting Nears Legality In Canada

Investing.com – Score Media (TSX:SCR) shares were up 11% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as single-event sports betting comes closer to being legalized in Canada. On Tuesday, the country’s Upper Chamber cleared the bill that decriminalizes gambling on single sports games, a status so far enjoyed only by horse racing. The...
Hobbieslegalsportsreport.com

Will Canada Sports Betting Bill Squeak Through Before Deadline?

The Senate of Canada expects to hold a final vote for a bill allowing sports betting in Canada on Tuesday. The Senate briefly continued the debate on C-218 Monday, voting down an amendment before postponing the third reading of the bill to Tuesday. The amendment was to explicitly include the First Nations indigenous groups in the bill.
NFLlegalsportsreport.com

Canada Sports Betting Bill Receives Royal Assent

The bill ending the federal ban on single-event sports betting in Canada received Royal Assent Wednesday. Now an official act of the Canadian Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must set an effective date for the Canada sports betting amendment. The Senate of Canada approved bill C-218 on June 22, while the House of Commons approved it in April.
