Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

How to Avoid the Culture War Trap Around Critical Race Theory

By Linda C. McClain, Robert L. Tsai
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the culture war over critical race theory reached a new low point. During a school board meeting in Loudon County, Virginia, to discuss a draft policy on transgender student rights, an unruly group of protesters calling themselves “Parents Against CRT” disrupted proceedings and forced officials to shut down public comment. A former Virginia state senator accused the school board of “bigotry” and “depravity,” causing protesters to erupt, officials to abruptly end the meeting, and law enforcement to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest two protesters. This was just the latest firestorm over an academic theory that has caused conservative backlash all over the country.

slate.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Constitution#Race#U S Constitution#Culture War#Critical Race Theory#The School Board Of#Anti American#Anti Crt#Ead#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
ScienceJanesville Gazette

Parker: Everybody's talking about critical race theory—but for how long?

Just as we’re emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, one might be forgiven for thinking that a new plague has infected America. Everybody’s talking about CRT—critical race theory—with varying degrees of eye-rolling ennui or outrage-fueled rants. There seems to be no chin-stroking middle ground on this one. If you don’t know,...
SocietyDaily Review & Sunday Review

Politically correct racism

“The United States is a nation founded on both an ideal and a lie.”. I offer these words of Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose 2019 essay is part of the New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project,” to the Heritage Foundation and the horde of Republican politicians currently trying to update the look and feel of American racism (a.k.a., “the lie”), to make it, you know, respectable and politically correct, so that it fits seamlessly into the mores of the 21st century. To do so, they’ve taken aim at an academic concept dating back to the 1970s, known as “critical race theory,” which essentially makes the point that racism isn’t merely a phenomenon of individual beliefs but something, my God, built into the social structure – which is absurd, so they say, in a country that is long past its racial troubles and is now colorblind.
nsjonline.com

GINGRICH: Critical Race Theory is on the march — and a winning issue for conservatives

Critical race theory (CRT) is now center stage in the culture war between left and right, emerging in recent months as one of the nation’s most contentious issues. On the surface, it may seem progressives are winning, as CRT infects schools across America; but the fight against this racist indoctrination is really a winning issue for conservatives.
Dudley, MAtelegram.com

Letter: Critical race theory is not only about racism and civil rights

According to your story on the Dudley-Charlton school system, "Critical Race Theory raises concerns," June 26, Page 3A, critical race theory "examines racism, civil rights, and discrimination." That is a misleading characterization of an academic theory according to which the institutions and economic structures of American society are inherently racist and should be dismantled. While it would be appropriate to study critical race theory in a college class, alongside other theories of race, when critical race theory is introduced into public schools "to change hearts and minds" (of young children) clearly the aim is ideological indoctrination in a particular political viewpoint, not education. Parents have every reason to object to such political indoctrination of their children and should not be misled by the suggestion that critical race theory is merely "about racism and civil rights."
SocietyPress Democrat

Douthat: The race and history wars in America

The debate over how American schools should teach about race and racial history has reached a curious juncture, in which it’s becoming hard to tell what the argument is about. On the one hand you have conservative state lawmakers taking aim at progressive ideas with scattershot legislation, whose target depends...
SocietyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The dubious narrative about systemic racism | Column

It is undeniable that there are significant racial disparities in America, but the question is whether those disparities are manifestations of systemic racism or are, for the most part, the sum of the legacies of former racist practices and the cumulative effects of current racial prejudice. This is not a matter of semantics. The answer to this question has important policy implications.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Ban on critical race theory politicizes teaching done in schools

On June 10, the Florida Board of Education approved a new rule banning critical race theory and the 1619 Project. I teach African-American history, Advanced Placement U.S. history and A.P. U.S. government, along with economics. In none of these classes do I teach critical race theory. The theory is defined...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

If critical race theory is correct, is America worth defending?

At a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee last week, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said this about critical race theory: “I’ll obviously have to get much smarter on whatever the theory is, but I do think it’s important actually for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read.”
SocietySalt Lake Tribune

Michelle Goldberg: The maddening debate over critical race theory

Christopher Rufo, a clever propagandist who has done more than anyone else to whip up the national uproar over critical race theory, tweeted out in March an explanation of how he was redefining the term. “The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately...
Societycarolinajournal.com

Critical race theory is drenched in Marxist principles

The political left wishes to discredit concerns over critical race theory (CRT) being taught in our schools by adverting it is nothing more than “political theater.” Unfortunately, their criticism is misplaced. The reality is that some North Carolina schools are actively pushing CRT doctrines, albeit not calling it by the name. This article will reveal the Marxist origins of CRT and how it is currently being pushed in North Carolina schools.
SocietyAustin American-Statesman

Douthat: The escalating race and history wars reach a curious juncture

The debate over how American+ schools should teach about race and racial history has reached a curious juncture, in which it’s becoming hard to tell what the argument is about. On the one hand you have conservative state lawmakers taking aim at progressive ideas with scattershot legislation, whose target depends...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
POTUSWashington Post

The White Scare: The critical race theory debate echoes with history

It was hard not to recognize the parallels. On the dais, an elected official with a demonstrated history of grandstanding who hoped to leverage cultural anxiety for political benefit. Sitting in front of him, a representative of the United States military, rebuffing those efforts in frank and clarifying terms. In...
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

The Unknown History of Black Uprisings

Since the declaration of Martin Luther King, Jr.,’s birthday as a federal holiday, our country has celebrated the civil-rights movement, valorizing its tactics of nonviolence as part of our national narrative of progress toward a more perfect union. Yet we rarely ask about the short life span of those tactics. By 1964, nonviolence seemed to have run its course, as Harlem and Philadelphia ignited in flames to protest police brutality, poverty, and exclusion, in what were denounced as riots. Even larger and more destructive uprisings followed, in Los Angeles and Detroit, and, after the assassination of King, in 1968, across the country: a fiery tumult that came to be seen as emblematic of Black urban violence and poverty. The violent turn in Black protest was condemned in its own time and continues to be lamented as a tragic retreat from the noble objectives and demeanor of the church-based Southern movement.