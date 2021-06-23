How to Avoid the Culture War Trap Around Critical Race Theory
On Tuesday, the culture war over critical race theory reached a new low point. During a school board meeting in Loudon County, Virginia, to discuss a draft policy on transgender student rights, an unruly group of protesters calling themselves “Parents Against CRT” disrupted proceedings and forced officials to shut down public comment. A former Virginia state senator accused the school board of “bigotry” and “depravity,” causing protesters to erupt, officials to abruptly end the meeting, and law enforcement to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest two protesters. This was just the latest firestorm over an academic theory that has caused conservative backlash all over the country.slate.com