Covid-19 Updates

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. Park users, players, spectators, coaches, umpires and other invitees (collectively, the “Guests”) participating in activities at Jackson Township facilities and Parks are vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, especially the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. There is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in connection with the use of the Parks, and Guest assume such risk when engaging in certain activities. The Board of Trustees urges all Guests to inform themselves of the inherent and assumed risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.