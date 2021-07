(Kitco News) - Sentiment for gold and silver are weak, right now, said Lobo Tiggre of the Independent Speculator. Tiggre told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, that he never wants to be a "mindless cheerleader" in the precious metals space, but with that said, fundamentals are in place to push gold to $3,000 and silver to $150 an ounce in the future, although this climb won't happen overnight.