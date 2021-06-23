5 Best Things to Do on Martha’s Vineyard

Often Martha’s Vineyard is mentioned in the same breath as its equally famous neighbor to the east, Nantucket. But while these two Massachusetts islands both have miles of white-sand beaches, historic districts, and boat-filled harbors, they each have their own distinct personality. Martha’s Vineyard stands out for its size — about twice that of Nantucket — and its ease of access, being just a 45-minute ferry from the mainland. But even more notable is Martha’s Vineyard’s diversity. It has six distinct towns, a range of landscape from forest to pasture to shore, and a history shaped by Indigenous and Black island residents.