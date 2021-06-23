Navy fighter jet fundraiser underway in Hinsdale

HINSDALE, N.Y. — An American Legion in Hinsdale is fighting to save a fighter jet that flew in Vietnam, and its members could use your help. The F-4 Phantom jet that's outside the Hinsdale American Legion on Route 16, right across from the Hinsdale Central School, could use some TLC. It's been there for about 20 years, and people like checking it out, but it needs a new paint job to freshen it up and bring it up to the Navy's standards.