Gold prices holding gains following 5.9% drop in U.S. new home sales
(Kitco News) - Once a major pillar of support for the U.S. economy, the housing sector continues to lose momentum as fewer new homes were sold in May. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday new home sales rose 5.% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000 units last month, down from April’s revised sales rate of 817,000. The data significantly missed expectations as economists were expecting to see a sales rate of 864,000 homes.www.kitco.com