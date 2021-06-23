Antioch City Council Approves Cannabis Facility in Old K-Mart Building
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council approved a Use Permit, Variance and Design Review application for a cannabis facility in the City of Antioch in a 5-0 vote. Located at the now closed K-Mart Store building (3625 E 18th Street), the cannabis facility will have indoor cultivation, distribution, non-volatile manufacturing and retail dispensary with delivery. In total, the facility will be within the 94,338 square foot building.eastcountytoday.net