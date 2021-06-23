Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Antioch City Council Approves Cannabis Facility in Old K-Mart Building

eastcountytoday.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Antioch City Council approved a Use Permit, Variance and Design Review application for a cannabis facility in the City of Antioch in a 5-0 vote. Located at the now closed K-Mart Store building (3625 E 18th Street), the cannabis facility will have indoor cultivation, distribution, non-volatile manufacturing and retail dispensary with delivery. In total, the facility will be within the 94,338 square foot building.

eastcountytoday.net
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Cannabis Industry#K Mart#Ethanol#The Antioch City Council#Design Review#K Mart Store#Rapidx Growth#The Planning Commission#Antioch Police#Nursery#Radix Growth
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...