Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Message For Carl Nassib
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history this week as the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay. “What’s up people,” Nassib said in a video on Instagram. “I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”thespun.com