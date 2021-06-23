Cancel
NFL

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Message For Carl Nassib

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history this week as the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay. "What's up people," Nassib said in a video on Instagram. "I'm at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for."

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

Who is Carl Nassib? NFL Player Carl Nassib Come Out As Gay, Wife, Wiki, Instagram, Net Worth!

Recently, an NFL football player has made a huge announcement on his Instagram account. The name of the player is Carl Nassib who is an American football defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders. On June 21 (Monday), he took his Instagram to handle to announce that he is gay. We would like to tell you that he has become the first active football player of the NFL. He is the most prominent and well-known football player in the NFL. He has gained a huge reputation and fame as a football player. In this article, you will get all details about his announcement on his social media handles.
Derek Carr issues statement on Carl Nassib

After speaking privately to teammate Carl Nassib, who announced on Monday that he is gay, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has released a statement. In a text to the Las Vegas Review, Carr said: “I have often said I love my teammates. I mean it. We always say we are a family in that Raider locker room, and we mean that too. I want to win a championship here with Carl and the rest of our teammates.”
Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...
NFL World Reacts To Carl Nassib Coming Out

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib made NFL history today, becoming the league’s first openly gay player. “What’s up people,” Nassib said in his announcement video on Instagram. “I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.
Carl Nassib Reportedly Has NFL’s Top Selling Jersey

Less than 24 hours after he became the first active NFL player to come out publicly, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has already received plenty of support. The backing hasn’t just come from his team, the league and fellow players. It is also come from fans, many of whom have put their money where their hearts and mouths are.
Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders, posted a coming-out video to his Instagram on Monday, making him the first openly gay, active football player in the NFL.
Colts: One surprising player who could steal a starting job

The Indianapolis Colts are going to have a new-look defense in 2021 following the offseason departures of Justin Houston, Denico Autry and Anthony Walker. That’ll open up three starting spots along the front seven: two at defensive end and one at linebacker. It remains to be seen who will nab...
Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib broke barriers on Monday by becoming the first active NFL player to publicly share that he is gay. The Raiders defensive end came out on his Instagram with a simple but powerful message, and it didn't take long for people to reach out with support of Nassib's decision to share his authentic self with the world.
Steelers' Zach Banner Shares Support for Carl Nassib

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner applauded Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib for publicly coming out as gay. Nassib posted a video on social media revealing his sexuality with the hopes of encouraging a younger generation to be less worried about "coming out." "I'm at my house in West...
Graney: Courageous apt description of Raiders’ Carl Nassib

Courageous takes a wide breadth of meaning. I’ve never included professional athletes as those who best define the word for simply competing at the highest level of sport. Good for them, I suppose. Nothing personal. My list has just always begun with examples of the child battling cancer or the...