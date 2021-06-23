Cancel
Seagate Announces FireCuda 530 PCIe 4.0 SSD at SG21

By Ganesh T S
anandtech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gaming segment continues to experience rapid growth in the PC market, and we have seen PC component vendors come up with launch events specifically targeting gamers. Seagate's inaugural Virtual Gaming Event (SG21) is the latest in this list, and the company is announcing its latest flagship SSD - the FireCuda 530 at this event. With its PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, there is a significant jump in sequential access speeds (reads up to 7300 MBps). This has has an ideal target market in the gaming segment, with the fast load times making a visible difference in the user experience.

www.anandtech.com
When we reviewed the Intel Optane SSD 905P back in 2018, despite a significant price premium over NAND-based SSDs, we gave the drive and Editor’s Choice award due to its exceptional performance where it mattered most for consumers, e.g. access times and random transfers at low queue depths. Intel Optane solid state drives typically offer much better latency characteristics, more consistent and predicable performance with a variety of workloads -- regardless of how much drive capacity is being used – and their endurance ratings are off the charts. The only caveats with the 905P were pricing, and sequential performance that wasn’t quite as high as the top-end NAND-based SSDs of the time. Fast forward to today and Intel has unfortunately discontinued its Optane-only line of consumer drives, which is a definite bummer. The company, however, has decided to take a new approach with its current flagship Optane SSD P5800X and holy smokes are you going to have SSD-envy when you see what this thing can do.