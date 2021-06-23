The Washington Nationals trolled the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons
It's been a rough couple of days for the Philadelphia 76ers and their star point guard Ben Simmons. Not only were they knocked out of the NBA playoffs in seven games by the Atlanta Hawks, but Simmons demonstrated an unusual reluctance to shoot the ball, passing up a wide-open shot in the waning moments of Game 7 that could have tied the score. Now, whether the team can win a championship with him is in question, and the team is searching for answers.www.espn.com