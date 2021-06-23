The Washington Nationals trolled the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA Finals are rapidly approaching but much of the rest of the league is already focused on the offseason and building fantasy blockbuster trades. The Warriors are reportedly shopping James Wiseman and the No. 7 pick, Ben Simmons’ agent is already meeting with the 76ers about his future and the Trail Blazers are in desperate need of an upgrade. I put those three together with a few other teams to try and find a deal that works for everyone.