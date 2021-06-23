Cancel
Nintendo Switch Getting Remaster of 2008 Nintendo DS Game

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a classic 2008 Nintendo DS game, though right now it's not clear when exactly Switch and Switch Lite users can look forward to revisiting the 13-year-old-game. In fact, right now, there's no word of a western release, only a Japanese release, which will happen sometime this year. Of course, if it never comes west, Switch and Switch Lite users will need to import the game or create a Japanese Switch account.

