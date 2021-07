Texas A&M has picked up its third commitment in two days with the addition of Pilot Point LB Ish Harris. Harris is the 10th commit for the Aggies in the 2022 class, all of whom are from the state of Texas. He has been an Aggie lean for some time and took an official visit to College Station this month, but the competition to land him was impressive nonetheless. Harris had offers from Ole Miss, Texas, Miami and Utah, among others, but Oklahoma was the primary competition. He took an official visit to Norman last weekend, but it seemed to do little to sway his interest in the Aggies.